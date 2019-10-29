Simon Elliott joins Flume Health from Allay, Inc.

Prior to joining Flume Health, Simon worked as a benefits advisor at Willis Towers Watson , as well as smaller, innovative startups such as Allay, Inc. With over 10 years of experience advising companies and brokers on how to build effective health plans, Simon has a deep understanding of both the practical components of an insurance plan and the various stakeholder perspectives that drive decision-making.

Cedric Kovacs-Johnson, CEO and founder of Flume Health, commented, "Simon's industry experience is key to our mission of providing the highest quality health plans on the market. He understands the perspective of the various stakeholders, and know how to create solutions that work for everyone. We're excited to have him on board!"

Simon Elliott stated of his new role, "During my career in health insurance, I've been increasingly alarmed as insurers manage plans in ways that are often at the expense of the very employers and plan members they claim to be helping. Flume Health is different: plans are designed at every level to add value in the form of better services and cost containment that actually supports better health outcomes. I'm thrilled to join a company that does health insurance right."

About Flume Health Inc.

Flume Health Inc. is a digital third party administrator managing health plans for self-insured employers. The company created Flume Pay, the first healthcare payments technology that enables employer plans to pay medical claims within 72 hours of service. This protocol gives members price transparency on medical procedures, reduced encounter costs, and eliminates the potential of balance bills for most outpatient services. The New York-based company is currently accepting a limited number of RFP's for January 1, 2020 renewal date.

