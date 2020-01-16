Simon Expands 'Happy Returns' with 52 Centers Now Accepting Online Returns

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced the expansion of the Happy Returns service to additional participating centers to enable more shoppers to return online purchases at Simon Guest Services locations for immediate refunds.

"Simon is excited to expand Happy Returns at our centers as we continue to meet and exceed our consumers expectations," said Andy Hutcherson, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Customer Experience, Simon. "This popular service makes it easy and convenient for our guests to return and exchange merchandise, while also enjoying the latest offerings from Simon's retail, dining, and entertainment tenants – all in the same trip."

The pilot program began in 2017 at five Simon shopping destinations around the country, and with the recent expansion are now in 52 locations, giving Simon the largest network of Return Bar location in the shopping center industry.

"We are thrilled to expand with Simon, given the high-quality service experience shoppers receive from the concierge at these properties," said David Sobie, Co-Founder of Happy Returns. "Simon is our largest shopping mall relationship, and together we are demonstrating that online returns are an opportunity to delight shoppers and enable sustainable reverse logistics."

Shoppers can return or exchange items from select online retailers at Simon Guest Services at participating centers, for an immediate credit. Items are accepted without packaging or labels, so shoppers don't need to pack, ship, and wait for refunds. This is another example of how shoppers can combine their mall visits with other activities as part of their trip chain, which lowers greenhouse gas emissions associated with shopping. As shown in Simon's recent study conducted with Deloitte, mall shopping can be up to sixty percent more environmentally sustainable than online shopping.

To find the full list of Simon locations that offers the Happy Returns service, click here.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

