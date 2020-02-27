Simon Officially Kicks Off Construction of Tulsa Premium Outlets®

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local government officials and dignitaries celebrated this morning as Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, hosted a construction kick-off event for Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks, Oklahoma.

Tulsa Premium Outlets, slated to open in spring 2021, will offer a mix of product categories found in Simon Premium Outlets around the country, including fashion; accessories; footwear; athletic and fitness apparel; home décor; electronics; quick service dining options and much more in a 340,000- sq. foot open air center.

"The greater Tulsa community is witnessing a period of tremendous development, as well as economic and population growth," said Stephen Yalof, CEO of Simon Premium Outlets. "Tulsa Premium Outlets will embody Oklahoma's unique lifestyle, providing a selection of unmatched brands, dining and shopping options for its residents and visitors. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the City of Jenks as this project comes to life."

"This is a game changer for the City of Jenks, and all of the Tulsa region, as Tulsa Premium Outlets will become a premier destination for visitors from across the four-state area," said City of Jenks Mayor Robert Lee. "Today's construction kick-off event is testament to the current and previous city leaders with the vision to develop the area next to the Arkansas River for future investment. The City of Jenks continues to re-invest and re-invent itself to remain a leader in Oklahoma for quality of life, education, and business. Tulsa Premium Outlets will not only attract visitors, but will return the city's investment with valuable jobs for residents and much-needed sales tax revenue to fund and grow our core services."

Conveniently located on the south side of the Creek Turnpike, just west of the Arkansas River, Tulsa Premium Outlets will provide a premier open-air outlet center experience featuring high-quality designer and name-brand retailers. Tulsa Premium Outlets will be Simon's 91st Premium Outlets center, generating more than 400 construction jobs and roughly 800 full and part-time jobs.

