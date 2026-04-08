Simon Perdue Law PLLC Raises Awareness During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Advocating for Safer Roads and Accountability Across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month this April, Simon Perdue Law PLLC is calling on drivers throughout New Mexico to take a hard look at the dangers of distracted driving and recommit to safer habits behind the wheel.

Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of preventable accidents nationwide, contributing to thousands of injuries and fatalities each year. From texting and phone use to eating, adjusting navigation systems, or even momentary lapses in attention, distractions can have life-altering consequences in seconds.

"At our firm, we see firsthand the devastating impact distracted driving has on individuals and families," said Simon Perdue, Founder of Simon Perdue Law PLLC. "These cases are not just statistics—they represent real people whose lives have been permanently changed. Awareness is critical, but accountability is equally important."

A Growing Concern with Modern Technology

With the increasing integration of smartphones and in-vehicle technology, the risk of distraction has grown significantly. While these tools offer convenience, they also create more opportunities for drivers to take their attention off the road.

Simon Perdue Law PLLC emphasizes that even a few seconds of distraction—such as reading or sending a text—can dramatically increase the likelihood of a crash. According to national safety data, taking your eyes off the road for just five seconds at highway speeds is equivalent to driving the length of a football field blindfolded.

Legal Accountability and Victim Advocacy

As a firm dedicated to representing victims of serious accidents, Simon Perdue Law PLLC continues to advocate for those harmed by negligent drivers. The firm works to ensure that individuals injured due to distracted driving receive the compensation they deserve while also holding responsible parties accountable.

"Drivers have a legal and moral obligation to operate their vehicles safely," Perdue added. "When that duty is breached due to distraction, the consequences can be severe—and the law provides a pathway for victims to seek justice."

Tips for Preventing Distracted Driving

In support of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Simon Perdue Law PLLC encourages drivers to adopt the following safety practices:

Put your phone away or use "Do Not Disturb While Driving" mode

Set navigation and music before starting your trip

Avoid eating or multitasking while driving

Pull over safely if you need to send a message or take a call

Stay focused and alert at all times behind the wheel

Community Commitment

Simon Perdue Law PLLC remains committed to promoting roadway safety through education, advocacy, and legal representation. The firm encourages community members, employers, and local organizations to join in raising awareness and helping reduce preventable accidents across New Mexico.

About Simon Perdue Law PLLC

Simon Perdue Law PLLC is a trusted personal injury law firm based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, dedicated to representing individuals who have been injured due to negligence. With a strong commitment to client advocacy and community safety, the firm provides experienced legal guidance and personalized representation in complex injury cases.

To contact Simon Perdue Law, PLLC, visit their website at: https://www.simonperduelaw.com/

For media inquiries, reach out to Shannon Pecca at [email protected]

SOURCE Simon Perdue Law, PLLC