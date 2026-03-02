Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Highlights the Importance of National Safety Week: "Engage, Educate, and Empower"

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities and workplaces across the country prepare to recognize the 55th National Safety Week from March 4–10, trial attorneys Joel Simon and Ryan Perdue of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC are calling on employers, contractors, and industry leaders to take the theme — "Engage, Educate, and Empower People to Enhance Safety" — beyond slogans and into meaningful action.

National Safety Week, organized by the National Safety Council, serves as a reminder that workplace injuries and fatalities are not inevitable — they are preventable. From construction sites and laboratories to manufacturing facilities and healthcare settings, the attorneys emphasize that a proactive safety culture can mean the difference between a near miss and a life-altering tragedy.

"As trial lawyers, we see what happens when safety protocols are ignored or treated as optional," said Joel Simon. "Many of the catastrophic injury cases we handle could have been avoided if employees were properly trained, empowered to speak up, and supported by leadership committed to real accountability."

Ryan Perdue added, "The theme of this year's Safety Week is especially important. Engagement means listening to frontline workers. Education means ongoing, hands-on training — not just a binder on a shelf. Empowerment means creating an environment where employees can stop unsafe work without fear of retaliation."

Throughout their careers, Simon and Perdue have represented individuals and families affected by serious workplace injuries, including falls, equipment failures, exposure incidents, and unsafe jobsite conditions. They note that in many cases, warning signs existed long before an incident occurred — whether through prior OSHA citations, unaddressed complaints, or lapses in supervision.

The attorneys encourage organizations to use Safety Awareness Week as an opportunity to:

Conduct meaningful safety audits and hazard assessments





Reinforce reporting systems for near misses and unsafe conditions





Provide updated, role-specific safety training





Evaluate whether safety policies are actively enforced





Ensure leadership accountability for corrective actions

"Safety isn't just a compliance issue — it's a moral obligation," Simon said. "When companies truly engage, educate, and empower their workforce, they don't just reduce liability — they protect lives."

