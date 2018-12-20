Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2018 Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced today 2018 year-end tax reporting information.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock CUSIP 828806109 Ticker Symbol: SPG











% of

Record 2/14 Record 5/17 Record 8/17 Record 11/16

Annual Dividend Dates Pmt 2/28 Pmt 5/31 Pmt 8/31 Pmt 11/30 Totals Total Total Distribution per Share $ 1.950000 $ 1.950000 $ 2.000000 $ 2.000000 $ 7.900000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends $ 1.875874 $ 1.875874 $ 1.923973 $ 1.923973 $ 7.599694 96.2%













Qualified Dividends $ 0.114685 $ 0.114685 $ 0.117625 $ 0.117625 $ 0.464620

(included in











Taxable Ordinary Dividends)

























Total Capital Gain Distribution $ 0.074126 $ 0.074126 $ 0.076027 $ 0.076027 $ 0.300306 3.8%













Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain $ 0.024364 $ 0.024364 $ 0.024988 $ 0.024988 $ 0.098704

(included in











Total Capital Gain Distribution)

























Nondividend Distributions $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000















Section 199A Dividends $ 1.761189 $ 1.761189 $ 1.806348 $ 1.806348 $ 7.135074



Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock CUSIP 828806885 Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ











% of

Record 3/16 Record 6/15 Record 9/14 Record 12/17

Annual Dividend Dates Pmt 3/30 Pmt 6/29 Pmt 9/28 Pmt 12/31 Totals Total Total Distribution per Share $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends $ 1.007080 $ 1.007080 $ 1.007080 $ 1.007080 $ 4.028320 96.2%













Qualified Dividends $ 0.061569 $ 0.061569 $ 0.061569 $ 0.061569 $ 0.246276

(included in











Taxable Ordinary Dividends)

























Total Capital Gain Distribution $ 0.039795 $ 0.039795 $ 0.039795 $ 0.039795 $ 0.159180 3.8%













Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain $ 0.013080 $ 0.013080 $ 0.013080 $ 0.013080 $ 0.052320

(included in











Total Capital Gain Distribution)

























Nondividend Distributions $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000















Section 199A Dividends $ 0.945511 $ 0.945511 $ 0.945511 $ 0.945511 $ 3.782044



Should you need additional information, please contact Investor Relations at 800-461-3439.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

X FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS

ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

SOURCE Simon

Related Links

http://www.simon.com

