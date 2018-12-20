Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2018 Distributions
Jan 09, 2019, 06:59 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced today 2018 year-end tax reporting information.
|
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
|
CUSIP 828806109
|
Ticker Symbol: SPG
|
% of
|
Record 2/14
|
Record 5/17
|
Record 8/17
|
Record 11/16
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 2/28
|
Pmt 5/31
|
Pmt 8/31
|
Pmt 11/30
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 1.950000
|
$ 1.950000
|
$ 2.000000
|
$ 2.000000
|
$ 7.900000
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 1.875874
|
$ 1.875874
|
$ 1.923973
|
$ 1.923973
|
$ 7.599694
|
96.2%
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.114685
|
$ 0.114685
|
$ 0.117625
|
$ 0.117625
|
$ 0.464620
|
(included in
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution
|
$ 0.074126
|
$ 0.074126
|
$ 0.076027
|
$ 0.076027
|
$ 0.300306
|
3.8%
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ 0.024364
|
$ 0.024364
|
$ 0.024988
|
$ 0.024988
|
$ 0.098704
|
(included in
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$ 0.000000
|
$ 0.000000
|
$ 0.000000
|
$ 0.000000
|
$ 0.000000
|
Section 199A Dividends
|
$ 1.761189
|
$ 1.761189
|
$ 1.806348
|
$ 1.806348
|
$ 7.135074
|
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
|
CUSIP 828806885
|
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ
|
% of
|
Record 3/16
|
Record 6/15
|
Record 9/14
|
Record 12/17
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 3/30
|
Pmt 6/29
|
Pmt 9/28
|
Pmt 12/31
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 4.187500
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 1.007080
|
$ 1.007080
|
$ 1.007080
|
$ 1.007080
|
$ 4.028320
|
96.2%
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.061569
|
$ 0.061569
|
$ 0.061569
|
$ 0.061569
|
$ 0.246276
|
(included in
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution
|
$ 0.039795
|
$ 0.039795
|
$ 0.039795
|
$ 0.039795
|
$ 0.159180
|
3.8%
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ 0.013080
|
$ 0.013080
|
$ 0.013080
|
$ 0.013080
|
$ 0.052320
|
(included in
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$ 0.000000
|
$ 0.000000
|
$ 0.000000
|
$ 0.000000
|
$ 0.000000
|
Section 199A Dividends
|
$ 0.945511
|
$ 0.945511
|
$ 0.945511
|
$ 0.945511
|
$ 3.782044
Should you need additional information, please contact Investor Relations at 800-461-3439.
THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):
|
X
|
FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS
|
ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
