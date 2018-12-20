Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2018 Distributions

Simon

Jan 09, 2019, 06:59 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced today 2018 year-end tax reporting information. 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol:  SPG






% of

Record 2/14

Record 5/17

Record 8/17

Record 11/16

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 2/28

Pmt 5/31

Pmt 8/31

Pmt 11/30

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.950000

$ 1.950000

$ 2.000000

$ 2.000000

$ 7.900000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.875874

$ 1.875874

$ 1.923973

$ 1.923973

$ 7.599694

96.2%







Qualified Dividends

$ 0.114685

$ 0.114685

$ 0.117625

$ 0.117625

$ 0.464620

(included in





Taxable Ordinary Dividends)












Total Capital Gain Distribution

$ 0.074126

$ 0.074126

$ 0.076027

$ 0.076027

$ 0.300306

3.8%







Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.024364

$ 0.024364

$ 0.024988

$ 0.024988

$ 0.098704

(included in





Total Capital Gain Distribution)












Nondividend Distributions

$ 0.000000

$ 0.000000

$ 0.000000

$ 0.000000

$ 0.000000







Section 199A Dividends

$ 1.761189

$ 1.761189

$ 1.806348

$ 1.806348

$ 7.135074

Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol:  SPGPrJ






% of

Record 3/16

Record 6/15

Record 9/14

Record 12/17

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/30

Pmt 6/29

Pmt 9/28

Pmt 12/31

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.007080

$ 1.007080

$ 1.007080

$ 1.007080

$ 4.028320

96.2%







Qualified Dividends

$ 0.061569

$ 0.061569

$ 0.061569

$ 0.061569

$ 0.246276

(included in





Taxable Ordinary Dividends)












Total Capital Gain Distribution

$ 0.039795

$ 0.039795

$ 0.039795

$ 0.039795

$ 0.159180

3.8%







Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.013080

$ 0.013080

$ 0.013080

$ 0.013080

$ 0.052320

(included in





Total Capital Gain Distribution)












Nondividend Distributions

$ 0.000000

$ 0.000000

$ 0.000000

$ 0.000000

$ 0.000000







Section 199A Dividends

$ 0.945511

$ 0.945511

$ 0.945511

$ 0.945511

$ 3.782044

Should you need additional information, please contact Investor Relations at 800-461-3439.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS

ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS

About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

SOURCE Simon

