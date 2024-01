Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2023 Distributions

About Simon Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG ). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

