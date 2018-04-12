Simon Property Group Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. Within the United States, listeners can also access the call by dialing 1-888-528-4228. Callers outside the U.S. can dial 704-935-3408. The conference ID for the call is "9738947."

An audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2018 until 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2018. The replay can be accessed within the United States by dialing 1-855-859-2056. Callers outside the U.S. can access the replay at 404-537-3406. The replay passcode is "9738947." The call will also be archived on investors.simon.com for approximately 90 days.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

