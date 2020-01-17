Simon Property Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, will be released before the market opens on February 4, 2020. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on February 4 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. Within the United States, listeners can also access the call by dialing 1-888-528-4228. Callers outside the U.S. can dial 704-935-3408. The conference ID for the call is "9776639."

An audio replay will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 4, 2020 until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 11, 2020. The replay can be accessed within the United States by dialing 1-855-859-2056. Callers outside the U.S. can access the replay at 404-537-3406. The replay passcode is "9776639." The call will also be archived on investors.simon.com for approximately 90 days.

