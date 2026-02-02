Simon® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"I am very pleased with our fourth-quarter results, which caps another impressive year of performance for our Company," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "In 2025, we generated record Real Estate Funds From Operations of $4.8 billion and returned a remarkable $3.5 billion to our shareholders. We executed over 17 million square feet of leases, opened a new Premium Outlet in Indonesia, completed 23 significant redevelopment projects, and acquired $2 billion of high-quality retail properties. We remain focused on disciplined, value-creating investment activity and operational excellence that will drive sustainable growth in cash flow, FFO, and dividends per share."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $3.048 billion, or $9.35 per diluted share, as compared to $667.2 million, or $2.04 per diluted share in 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 includes a non-cash gain of $2.89 billion primarily related to our acquisition of the remaining interest in Taubman Realty Group, resulting from the remeasurement of our previously held equity interest to fair value.

Real Estate Funds From Operations ("Real Estate FFO") was $1.328 billion, or $3.49 per diluted share as compared to $1.261 billion, or $3.35 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 4.2%.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.242 billion, or $3.27 per diluted share as compared to $1.389 billion, or $3.68 per diluted share in the prior year. FFO in the fourth quarter of 2025 includes: contribution of $55.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share from the Company's Other Platform Investments; a one-time after-tax loss of $120.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share primarily related to Catalyst Brands restructuring costs and valuation adjustment for certain cost method investments; and a non-cash loss of $21.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share due to an unrealized mark-to-market in fair value adjustment of the Klépierre exchangeable bonds the Company issued in November 2023.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 4.8% and portfolio NOI increased 5.1% compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Year

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $4.624 billion, or $14.17 per diluted share, as compared to $2.368 billion, or $7.26 per diluted share in 2024.

Real Estate FFO was $4.812 billion, or $12.73 per diluted share as compared to $4.597 billion, or $12.24 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 4.0%.

FFO was $4.663 billion, or $12.34 per diluted share as compared to $4.877 billion, or $12.99 per diluted share in the prior year.

Domestic property NOI increased 4.4% and portfolio NOI increased 4.7% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy at December 31, 2025 was 96.4%, compared to 96.5% at December 31, 2024.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $60.97 at December 31, 2025, compared to $58.26 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 4.7%.

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $799 for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $739 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 8.1%.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

The Company was active in both the secured and unsecured credit markets in 2025.

The Company completed a two tranche senior notes offering totaling $1.5 billion, with a weighted-average term of 7.8 years and a coupon rate of 4.775%. In addition, the Company completed 46 secured loan transactions totaling approximately $7.0 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), with a weighted average interest rate of 5.43%.

As of December 31, 2025, Simon had approximately $9.1 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.4 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.7 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Subsequent to year-end, the Company completed an $800 million offering of 5-year, 4.300% senior notes. The proceeds were used to repay the $800 million outstanding principal amount of its 3.300% notes at maturity on January 15, 2026.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.20 for the first quarter of 2026. This is an increase of $0.10, or 4.8% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2026.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2026.

2026 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.87 to $7.12 per diluted share and Real Estate FFO to be within a range of $13.00 to $13.25 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2026.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated Real Estate FFO per diluted share:



Low

High

End

End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $6.87

$7.12 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share of unconsolidated entities 6.13

6.13 Estimated Real Estate FFO per diluted share $13.00

$13.25

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,

2025 2024

2025 2024











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,639,349 $ 1,431,524

$ 5,839,160 $ 5,389,760 Management fees and other revenues 35,777 37,147

144,426 133,250 Other income 116,336 113,561

380,919 440,788 Total revenue 1,791,462 1,582,232

6,364,505 5,963,798











EXPENSES:









Property operating 154,528 131,233

580,975 529,753 Depreciation and amortization 420,675 327,591

1,426,423 1,265,340 Real estate taxes 122,959 108,792

451,128 408,641 Repairs and maintenance 37,940 31,748

119,915 105,020 Advertising and promotion 46,615 43,504

155,826 144,551 Home and regional office costs 64,835 58,721

251,748 223,277 General and administrative 17,870 15,602

60,888 44,743 Other 35,371 29,295

142,206 149,677 Total operating expenses 900,793 746,486

3,189,109 2,871,002











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 890,669 835,746

3,175,396 3,092,796











Interest expense (272,327) (227,414)

(974,835) (905,797) (Loss) gain due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net (157,755) 36,403

(86,119) 451,172 Income and other tax benefit (expense) 6,796 31,908

(35,788) (23,262) Income from unconsolidated entities 206,938 140,947

504,088 207,322 Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and









derivative instrument, net (21,105) 36,740

(106,082) (17,392) Gain (loss) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 2,886,666 (82,570)

2,887,460 (75,818)











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 3,539,882 771,760

5,364,120 2,729,021











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 490,779 103,695

736,508 358,125 Preferred dividends 834 834

3,337 3,337











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,048,269 $ 667,231

$ 4,624,275 $ 2,367,559























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 9.35 $ 2.04

$ 14.17 $ 7.26

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)



December 31, December 31,

2025 2024 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 50,946,067 $ 40,242,392 Less - accumulated depreciation 20,701,510 19,047,078

30,244,557 21,195,314 Cash and cash equivalents 823,147 1,400,345 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 934,077 796,513 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 4,362,339 2,670,739 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,505,377 1,384,267 Investment in TRG, at equity - 3,069,297 Right-of-use assets, net 755,934 519,607 Deferred costs and other assets 1,981,035 1,369,609 Total assets $ 40,606,466 $ 32,405,691





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 28,430,175 $ 24,264,495 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,954,402 1,712,465 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,739,418 1,680,431 Dividend payable 2,723 2,410 Lease liabilities 756,539 520,283 Other liabilities 1,017,816 626,155 Total liabilities 33,901,073 28,806,239





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 233,306 184,729





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 40,451 40,778





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 343,060,687 and



342,945,839 issued and outstanding, respectively 33 33





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 12,347,192 11,583,051 Accumulated deficit (4,608,136) (6,382,515) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (251,361) (193,026) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 17,844,817 and 16,675,701 shares, respectively (2,319,911) (2,106,396) Total stockholders' equity 5,208,268 2,941,925 Noncontrolling interests 1,263,819 472,798 Total equity 6,472,087 3,414,723 Total liabilities and equity $ 40,606,466 $ 32,405,691

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 2024

2025 2024











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 923,287 $ 803,654

$ 3,189,131 $ 3,060,755 Other income 122,944 107,089

440,052 385,004 Total revenue 1,046,231 910,743

3,629,183 3,445,759











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 187,806 165,794

687,216 660,004 Depreciation and amortization 182,089 162,824

653,488 636,218 Real estate taxes 64,360 50,876

231,945 231,843 Repairs and maintenance 25,560 19,155

88,091 74,172 Advertising and promotion 31,132 25,400

96,718 88,693 Other 77,565 137,912

257,799 299,645 Total operating expenses 568,512 561,961

2,015,257 1,990,575











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 477,719 348,782

1,613,926 1,455,184











Interest expense (198,994) (178,710)

(719,938) (711,402) Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 22,648 (36,536)

23,865 (36,536)











NET INCOME $ 301,373 $ 133,536

$ 917,853 $ 707,246











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 164,861 $ 69,275

$ 479,160 $ 360,792











Our Share of Net Income 136,512 64,261

438,693 346,454 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (37,180) (14,599)

(79,338) (58,163)











Our Share of loss due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net in the Consolidated Financial Statements - 36,470

- 36,470











Our Share of loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net









- 18,236

(722) 18,236











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 99,332 $ 104,368

$ 358,633 $ 342,997























Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), our other platform investments, and our previously held equity investment in The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") up to the October 31, 2025 transaction. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)













December 31, December 31,

2025 2024 Assets:



Investment properties, at cost $ 22,077,749 $ 18,875,241 Less - accumulated depreciation 9,020,481 8,944,188

13,057,268 9,931,053 Cash and cash equivalents 1,264,619 1,270,594 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 605,756 533,676 Right-of-use assets, net 108,349 113,014 Deferred costs and other assets 572,826 531,059 Total assets $ 15,608,818 $ 12,379,396





Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:



Mortgages $ 16,374,773 $ 13,666,090 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 1,117,855 1,037,015 Lease liabilities 99,837 104,120 Other liabilities 334,246 363,488 Total liabilities 17,926,711 15,170,713





Preferred units 67,450 67,450 Partners' deficit (2,385,343) (2,858,767) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 15,608,818 $ 12,379,396





Our Share of:



Partners' deficit $ (1,247,554) $ (1,180,960) Add: Excess Investment (A) 2,773,173 1,077,204 Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 1,525,619 $ (103,756)

Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments, and our previously held equity investment in TRG up to the October 31, 2025 transaction. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Real Estate FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

December 31,









2025

2024

2025

2024























Consolidated Net Income (D)



$ 3,539,882

$ 771,760

$ 5,364,120

$ 2,729,021 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:











































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



416,707

323,858

1,410,595

1,250,440

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 185,527

217,727

811,690

848,188

(Gain) loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (2,886,666)

82,570

(2,887,460)

75,818

Net (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



(4,849)

(92)

(4,815)

1,641

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization (7,563)

(5,950)

(26,322)

(23,367)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,126)

(1,125)

(4,503)

(4,897) FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,241,912

$ 1,388,748

$ 4,663,305

$ 4,876,844















































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,241,912

$ 1,388,748

$ 4,663,305

$ 4,876,844

Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax 120,708

(75,340)

66,981

(386,417)

Other platform investments, net of tax (55,474)

(15,187)

(24,590)

88,902

Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net 21,105

(36,740)

106,082

17,392 Real Estate FFO





$ 1,328,251

$ 1,261,481

$ 4,811,778

$ 4,596,721























Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share



$ 9.35

$ 2.04

$ 14.17

$ 7.26

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.55

1.42

5.81

5.53

(Gain) loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (7.63)

0.22

(7.64)

0.20 Diluted FFO per share



$ 3.27

$ 3.68

$ 12.34

$ 12.99

Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax 0.31

(0.20)

0.18

(1.03)

Other platform investments, net of tax (0.15)

(0.04)

(0.07)

0.23

Unrealized losses (gains) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net 0.06

(0.09)

0.28

0.05 Real Estate FFO per share



$ 3.49

$ 3.35

$ 12.73

$ 12.24









4.2 %





4.0 %



























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,241,912

$ 1,388,748

$ 4,663,305

$ 4,876,844 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(176,053)

(186,158)

(636,189)

(640,886) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 1,065,859

$ 1,202,590

$ 4,027,116

$ 4,235,958























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 326,180

326,278

326,367

326,097 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 54,039

50,713

51,558

49,338 Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 380,219

376,991

377,925

375,435























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 3.27

$ 3.68

$ 12.34

$ 12.99 Percent Change





-11.1 %





-5.0 %





Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information























Notes:











































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG up to the October 31, 2025 transaction. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, our other platform investments and our previously held equity investment in TRG up to the October 31, 2025 transaction. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.























(D) Includes our share of:









































- Gain on land sales of $6.8 million and $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $26.5 million and $21.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.























- Straight-line adjustments increased income by $10.3 million and $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $32.2 million and $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased income by $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $1.2 million and $0.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

