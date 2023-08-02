Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Simon

02 Aug, 2023, 16:02 ET

INDIANAPOLIS,  Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and again raised our quarterly dividend and full-year 2023 guidance," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.  

Results for the Quarter

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $486.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, as compared to $496.7 million, or $1.51 per diluted share in 2022.
  • Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.077 billion, or $2.88 per diluted share as compared to $1.093 billion, or $2.91 per diluted share in the prior year. 
  • Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 3.3% and portfolio NOI increased 3.7%, in each case, compared to the prior year period. 

Results for the Six Months

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $938.2 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, as compared to $923.4 million, or $2.81 per diluted share in 2022.
  • FFO was $2.103 billion, or $5.62 per diluted share as compared to $2.108 billion, or $5.61 per diluted share in the prior year. 
  • Domestic property NOI increased 3.6% and portfolio NOI increased 3.8%, in each case, compared to the prior year period. 

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

  • Occupancy was 94.7% at June 30, 2023, compared to 93.9% at June 30, 2022, an increase of 80 basis points.
  • Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.27 at June 30, 2023, compared to $54.58 at June 30, 2022, an increase of 3.1%. 
  • Reported retailer sales per square foot was $747 for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2023.

Development Activity

Construction continues on redevelopment and expansion projects at properties in North America, Europe and Asia.  In April, we opened a new shopping destination in Paris-Giverny, France.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

The Company was active in the credit markets through the first six months of the year. 

During the first six months, the Company completed 9 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $820 million (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $404 million.  The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 6.01%.

As of June 30, 2023, Simon had approximately $8.8 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.4 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.4 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.90 for the third quarter of 2023.  This is an increase of $0.15, or 8.6% year-over-year.  The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2023. 

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023. 

2023 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.39 to $6.49 per diluted share and FFO to be within a range of $11.85 to $11.95 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2023.  The FFO per diluted share range is an increase from the $11.80 to $11.95 per diluted share range provided on May 2, 2023, or an increase of $0.02 per diluted share at the mid-point. 

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2023

Low

High

End

End

Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders
     per diluted share



$6.39

$6.49

Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share
     of unconsolidated entities



5.45

5.45

Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or
     disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interest in
     unconsolidated entities and impairment, net







0.01

0.01





Estimated FFO per diluted share

$11.85

$11.95

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.  A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com.  An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 9, 2023.  To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international +1-412-317-6671) passcode 13739743. 

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our second quarter 2023 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.  Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter.  FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, recessionary pressures, wars, such as in Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities at our properties; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; the increased focus on ESG metrics and reporting; environmental liabilities; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; the loss of key management personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; changes in market rates of interest; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.

The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC.  The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022






REVENUE:




Lease income

$ 1,254,958

$ 1,194,700

$ 2,503,143

$ 2,402,566

Management fees and other revenues

33,507

28,811

62,457

56,398

Other income

81,136

56,331

154,850

116,799

Total revenue

1,369,601

1,279,842

2,720,450

2,575,763






EXPENSES:




Property operating

118,263

112,408

230,012

216,071

Depreciation and amortization

319,534

298,273

626,592

608,436

Real estate taxes

111,837

111,989

222,996

223,680

Repairs and maintenance

23,002

20,050

45,176

42,354

Advertising and promotion

33,745

20,064

57,904

45,327

Home and regional office costs

50,006

47,516

106,826

99,713

General and administrative

10,058

9,360

19,164

17,194

Other

45,231

33,421

91,132

75,836

Total operating expenses

711,676

653,081

1,399,802

1,328,611






OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS

657,925

626,761

1,320,648

1,247,152






Interest expense

(218,086)

(187,316)

(417,515)

(372,473)

Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests

36,437

-

36,437

-

Income and other tax (expense) benefit

(10,487)

(24,346)

2,966

(22,912)

Income from unconsolidated entities

90,455

190,073

112,355

271,257

Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments, net

5,617

(17,817)

26,225

(48,850)

Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,

assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net




(4,356)

(17,875)

(4,356)

(16,384)






CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

557,505

569,480

1,076,760

1,057,790






Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

70,328

71,903

136,921

132,747

Preferred dividends

834

834

1,669

1,669






NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 486,343

$ 496,743

$ 938,170

$ 923,374












BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1.49

$ 1.51

$ 2.87

$ 2.81

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)





June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS:

Investment properties, at cost

$ 38,749,494

$ 38,326,912

Less - accumulated depreciation

17,126,186

16,563,749

21,623,308

21,763,163

Cash and cash equivalents

837,465

621,628

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net

738,170

823,540

Investment in TRG, at equity

2,978,024

3,074,345

Investment in Klépierre, at equity

1,542,634

1,561,112

Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity

3,439,251

3,511,263

Right-of-use assets, net

492,253

496,930

Deferred costs and other assets

1,167,891

1,159,293

Total assets

$ 32,818,996

$ 33,011,274



LIABILITIES:

Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness

$ 24,990,480

$ 24,960,286

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues

1,543,848

1,491,583

Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity

1,749,960

1,699,828

Dividend payable

2,885

1,997

Lease liabilities

493,193

497,953

Other liabilities

511,400

535,736

Total liabilities

29,291,766

29,187,383



Commitments and contingencies

Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling

redeemable interests

226,659

212,239



EQUITY:

Stockholders' Equity

Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000

shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):






Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,

796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847

41,270

41,435



Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,900,671 and

342,905,419 issued and outstanding, respectively

34

34



Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000

issued and outstanding

-

-



Capital in excess of par value

11,211,425

11,232,881

Accumulated deficit

(6,189,540)

(5,926,974)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(175,967)

(164,873)

Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 15,709,631 and 15,959,628 shares, respectively

(2,015,585)

(2,043,979)

Total stockholders' equity

2,871,637

3,138,524

Noncontrolling interests

428,934

473,128

Total equity

3,300,571

3,611,652

Total liabilities and equity

$ 32,818,996

$ 33,011,274

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)













For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022






REVENUE:




Lease income

$ 733,761

$ 714,215

$ 1,468,809

$ 1,431,985

Other income

138,193

73,506

228,239

186,090

Total revenue

871,954

787,721

1,697,048

1,618,075






OPERATING EXPENSES:




Property operating

155,036

142,697

309,958

292,212

Depreciation and amortization

159,329

164,913

323,802

335,474

Real estate taxes

64,939

63,365

128,943

128,689

Repairs and maintenance

17,643

19,209

36,418

40,690

Advertising and promotion

18,804

16,247

39,514

35,565

Other

63,208

47,867

116,516

96,710

Total operating expenses

478,959

454,298

955,151

929,340






OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS

392,995

333,423

741,897

688,735






Interest expense

(167,498)

(147,587)

(335,706)

(292,038)

Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net

1,134

-

1,134

-

NET INCOME

$ 226,631

$ 185,836

$ 407,325

$ 396,697






Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income

$ 114,808

$ 93,041

$ 205,067

$ 197,697






Our Share of Net Income

111,823

92,795

202,258

199,000

Amortization of Excess Investment (A)

(14,928)

(15,086)

(29,848)

(30,225)

Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on,  Assets




and Interests in Unconsolidated Entities, net

(454)

-

(454)

-






Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B)

$ 96,441

$ 77,709

$ 171,956

$ 168,775






Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A.

          ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)









June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Assets:


Investment properties, at cost

$ 19,293,420

$ 19,256,108

Less - accumulated depreciation

8,693,057

8,490,990

10,600,363

10,765,118

Cash and cash equivalents

1,294,306

1,445,353

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net

485,163

546,025

Right-of-use assets, net

129,451

143,526

Deferred costs and other assets

586,802

482,375

Total assets

$ 13,096,085

$ 13,382,397




Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:


Mortgages

$ 14,527,052

$ 14,569,921

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue

922,028

961,984

Lease liabilities

118,914

133,096

Other liabilities

397,007

446,064

Total liabilities

15,965,001

16,111,065




Preferred units

67,450

67,450

Partners' deficit

(2,936,366)

(2,796,118)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit

$ 13,096,085

$ 13,382,397




Our Share of:


Partners' deficit

$ (1,283,776)

$ (1,232,086)

Add: Excess Investment (A)

1,198,669

1,219,117

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity

$ (85,107)

$ (12,969)




Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,

          TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)












Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO














For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022












Consolidated Net Income (D)

$                557,505

$           569,480

$         1,076,760

$      1,057,790

Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:




















Depreciation and amortization from consolidated

     properties









316,382

296,022

620,615

603,935

Our share of depreciation and amortization from

     unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments







205,321

215,616

414,651

440,702

Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,

assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net







4,356

17,875

4,356

16,384

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in

     properties







364

121

(398)

1,118

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,

and loss (gain) on disposal of properties







(5,435)

(4,855)

(10,209)

(9,245)

Preferred distributions and dividends

(1,313)

(1,313)

(2,626)

(2,626)

FFO of the Operating Partnership

$             1,077,180

$         1,092,946

$         2,103,149

$      2,108,058
























Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:






Diluted net income per share

$                      1.49

$                 1.51

$                  2.87

$               2.81

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties

     and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated

     entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling

     interests portion of depreciation and amortization























1.38

1.35

2.74

2.76

Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,

assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net







0.01

0.05

0.01

0.04

Diluted FFO per share


$                      2.88

$                 2.91

$                  5.62

$               5.61












Details for per share calculations:



















FFO of the Operating Partnership

$             1,077,180

$         1,092,946

$         2,103,149

$      2,108,058

Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(135,890)

(137,603)

(265,536)

(265,248)

Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders

$                941,290

$           955,343

$         1,837,613

$      1,842,810












Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

327,190

328,445

327,073

328,525

Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding

47,233

47,310

47,262

47,287












Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding

374,423

375,755

374,335

375,812












Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$                      2.88

$                 2.91

$                  5.62

$               5.61

    Percent Change

-1.0 %


0.2 %













Simon Property Group, Inc.

Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information













Notes:  























(A)

Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein.  The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.













(B)

The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments.  Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments.  For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.













(C)

This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share.  FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business.  We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs.  We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.














We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate.  Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO.  We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.













(D)

Includes our share of: 






















-

Gain on land sales of $0.1 million and $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4.6 million and $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.













-

Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($4.1) million and ($5.8) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and ($11.8) million and ($16.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.













-

Amortization of fair market value of leases increased (decreased) income by $0.1 million and ($0.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and ($0.3) million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

SOURCE Simon

Also from this source

Simon® Announces Time Change For Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Simon® Announces Date For Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.