Simon Sits Named Opening Keynote Speaker for NAPHIA Engage 2026

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) today announced that Isabel Klee, creator of Simon Sits, will serve as the opening keynote speaker at NAPHIA Engage 2026, the association's biannual conference focused on the future of pet health insurance.

Simon Isabel

This year's conference theme centers on the human–animal bond, exploring the profound connection between pets and their people—and the responsibilities that come with loving and caring for animals in times of vulnerability. Klee will open the conference with a deeply personal keynote that sets the emotional and ethical foundation for discussions around access to care, compassion, and the role the pet insurance industry plays in supporting pet parents when care is complex, costly, or uncertain.

"Isabel's work brings the human–animal bond to life in a way that is both honest and deeply moving," said Sammi‑Jo Nevin, President of NAPHIA. "Through Simon Sits, she shows us that loving a pet is a commitment—one that often requires difficult decisions, patience, and access to care. Her perspective is the perfect way to open NAPHIA Engage and ground our conversations in why this industry exists and the real impact it has on pets and the people who love them."

Klee is widely known for her work fostering more than 30 dogs, many of whom faced significant medical and behavioral challenges. Her journey caring for animals with complex health needs—including her own dog, Simon, who lives with lifelong epilepsy, and foster dog Zero, whom she adopted to ensure love and family in his final days—has shaped her storytelling and advocacy. Through her platform Simon Sits, Klee shares stories of healing, trust, and transformation that highlight what care makes possible when pets are given a chance.

Her work turns abstract concepts like coverage, affordability, and access into deeply human moments—showing how veterinary care decisions affect families emotionally, financially, and ethically. These stories have resonated widely across social media, traditional media, and animal welfare communities, inspiring millions to rethink what it means to truly show up for a pet.

"I'm honored to open NAPHIA Engage and speak with leaders who are shaping the future of pet health," said Isabel Klee. "So many of the pets I've fostered wouldn't have survived without access to medical care—and so many pet parents want to do the right thing but need support to do it. I'm grateful to be part of a conversation focused on making compassionate care more accessible for pets and their families."

Klee's opening keynote will take place Tuesday, May 26, from 4:10 – 5:15 PM ET and will kick off two days of conversation and collaboration among leaders across pet insurance, veterinary care, technology, and animal welfare. Tickets are available here.

About NAPHIA and NAPHIA Engage

The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) is the trade association for the pet health insurance industry in the United States and Canada. NAPHIA's mission is to collectively drive growth and acceptance of pet insurance through public and industry education, shared resources, collaboration, transparency, and partnerships that support pets, pet parents, and animal health professionals.

NAPHIA Engage is a biannual conference that brings together leaders across the pet insurance ecosystem to explore industry trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of pet health insurance.

About Simon Sits

Simon Sits is a storytelling platform created by Isabel Klee, dedicated to sharing stories of rescue, foster care, and the healing power of dogs. Known for fostering medically and behaviorally complex dogs, Klee uses her platform to highlight the responsibilities that come with loving vulnerable pets—offering an honest look at the patience, care, and access that make second chances possible. Her debut memoir, Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I've Cried About, is available for pre-order and set to be published by HarperCollins on April 28th, followed by a sold-out book tour. After just one day of preorders, the memoir ranked as a bestseller on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org.

Contact:

North American Pet Health Insurance Association

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPHIA