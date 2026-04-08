The Dogist Named Closing Keynote Speaker for NAPHIA Engage 2026

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) today announced that Elias Weiss Friedman, the acclaimed photographer, author, and creator behind The Dogist, will serve as the closing keynote speaker at NAPHIA Engage 2026, the association's bi‑annual conference focused on the future of pet health insurance.

Elias Weiss Friedman

This year's conference theme will focus on the human–animal bond, exploring the deep connection between pets and their people at a time when pet owners increasingly view their animals as true members of the family. As expectations for pet care continue to rise—from pet insurance and preventive health coverage to wearable insights and emerging technologies—pet parents are seeking new ways to provide the best possible care throughout their pets' lives. The theme reflects NAPHIA's role as a leader in the pet health ecosystem, convening the industry to help shape solutions that protect and strengthen that bond. Friedman will close the conference with reflections drawn from over a decade of documenting dogs and their stories around the world, offering a powerful, people‑first perspective on why pets matter so profoundly in our lives.

"Elias has a remarkable ability to capture the emotional truth of the human–animal bond," said Sammi‑Jo Nevin, President of NAPHIA. "Through The Dogist, his simple and honest storytelling reminds us that love for our pets is universal, unconditional, and deeply human. Closing NAPHIA Engage with Elias's perspective reinforces our shared responsibility as an industry to lead with empathy, innovation, and a long‑term vision for the future of pet health and care."

Friedman launched The Dogist in 2013 as a playful take on street‑style photography. It has since evolved into a global storytelling platform, sharing real, moving stories about dogs and the people who love them. Over the past 11 years, he has photographed more than 50,000 dogs, building a community of millions who turn to The Dogist for connection, comfort, and optimism.

"I'm honored to join NAPHIA Engage and to speak with leaders who are shaping the future of pet health," said Elias Weiss Friedman. "Dogs love us simply and completely, and that bond deserves to be protected. I'm excited to be part of a conversation about how this industry can help ensure pets and their people have access to the care, security, and peace of mind they need."

Friedman's closing keynote will take place on Wednesday, May 27 from 4:40 – 5:35 PM ET and is open to the public. Each attendee will also receive a signed copy of Elias's book, This Dog Will Change Your Life. Tickets are available here.

About NAPHIA and NAPHIA Engage

The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) is the trade association for the pet health insurance industry in the United States and Canada. NAPHIA's mission is to collectively drive growth and acceptance of pet insurance through public and industry education, shared resources, collaboration, transparency, and partnerships that support pets, pet parents, and animal health professionals.

NAPHIA Engage is a bi‑annual conference that brings together leaders across the pet insurance ecosystem to explore industry trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of pet health insurance in the United States and Canada.

About The Dogist

The Dogist is the identity and storytelling platform founded by photographer and author Elias Weiss Friedman. Since 2013, The Dogist has shared thousands of stories about dogs and the people who love them, celebrating the joy, vulnerability, and connection that dogs bring into our lives. Friedman is also the author of the forthcoming book This Dog Will Change Your Life, which explores how dogs help shape identity, relationships, and purpose.

Contact:

North American Pet Health Insurance Association

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPHIA