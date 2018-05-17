Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

The Galleria (Houston)

Ross Park Mall (Pittsburgh)

The Fashion Mall at Keystone (Indianapolis)

St. Johns Town Center (Jacksonville)

Town Center at Boca Raton (Boca Raton)

The Shops at Clearfork (Fort Worth)

Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto)

UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono said, "We're looking forward to opening more of our stores at so many Simon properties this year. They've always been a great partner to work with, and we love that their dedication to great locations and elevated physical presence is so aligned with our approach to retail."

"We are extremely pleased to be opening with UNTUCKit at so many of our great properties," said John Rulli, President Malls and Chief Administrative Officer of Simon. "The exposure we can give to a visionary brand like UNTUCKit is incredible – they now have access to over 100 million consumers a year at our top centers."

The UNTUCKit stores at The Galleria and Ross Park Mall opened this week and the remainder of the locations will debut throughout the summer and fall. UNTUCKit currently has six stores open throughout the Simon portfolio at Aventura Mall (Miami); Copley Place (Boston); The Domain (Austin); King of Prussia (Philadelphia); Lenox Square (Atlanta); and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets (New York).

One of the fastest-growing retail brands in the country, UNTUCKit was launched to solve the problem that millions of men struggle with every day - how to find a button down shirt that fits well and looks polished while worn untucked. UNTUCKit was the first to create a signature shirt with perfectly-contoured hemlines and a tailored fit specifically designed to be worn untucked, creating a way for men to look smart and polished while still being casual and comfortable. Since launching in 2011 with its signature men's shirt, UNTUCKit has evolved to outfit the whole family with the addition of lines for women and children. Dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience, UNTUCKit is one of the most active e-commerce store expansions stories of 2017, opening 20 locations across the country last year, with plans to open an additional 25 in 2018.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG).

