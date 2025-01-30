SIMONA AMERICA Group Announces $23 Million Facility Expansion in Archbald, PA

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMONA AMERICA Group—a leading supplier of thermoplastic semi-finished parts—has announced a significant expansion of its Archbald, Pennsylvania facility, SIMONA AMERICA Industries "SAI". This $23 million investment reflects the company's commitment to driving innovation, supporting local economic growth, and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.

Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026, the expansion will add over 80,000 square feet to the existing facility. This state-of-the-art extension will be equipped with advanced manufacturing technology including new sheet extrusion and weld rods lines, plus fabrication capabilities, enabling SAI to broaden its product portfolio and better serve its diverse customer base across industries such as chemical processing, semiconductor equipment manufacturing, outdoor living, food and beverage processing, marine, playgrounds, bathroom partitions, retail displays, signage, and medical orthotics and prosthetics.

"The investment in our Archbald facility represents a strategic step in advancing SIMONA's long-term growth and market leadership in the U.S.," said Adam Mellen, CEO of SIMONA AMERICA Group. "By expanding our production capacity and enhancing our technological capabilities, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers with innovative solutions and reaffirming our commitment to the local area and economy."

Located in Northeastern Pennsylvania, SAI benefits from access to rail services and proximity to some of the nation's most efficient interstate highway systems, ensuring streamlined distribution and logistics. The expansion positions SAI for future growth and furthers its commitment to the region, Lackawanna County, and the Scranton-Archbald community. As part of this initiative, the company will launch a recruitment campaign to hire over 25 skilled professionals in manufacturing, shipping, and logistics, contributing to local economic development and job creation.

"This extension is a critical milestone in SAIs' ongoing efforts to scale up production and meet the growing market demand for its products. With the additional space and new technologies in place, the company is better positioned to deliver superior products more efficiently, while continuing to uphold its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability," said Artur Hirsch, President of SAI.

About SIMONA AMERICA Group

SIMONA AMERICA Group is a diversified manufacturer of high-quality thermoplastic products designed to provide innovative solutions and world-class customer service throughout the United States. As a subsidiary of SIMONA AG, the company is dedicated to sustainability, excellence, and advancing material technologies across multiple industries.

