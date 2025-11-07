SIMONA AMERICA Industries Breaks Ground on $25 Million Expansion in Archbald, Pennsylvania

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMONA AMERICA Industries (SAI), a subsidiary of SIMONA AMERICA Group and a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic sheet and rod products, has celebrated the groundbreaking of a $25 million expansion project at its Archbald, Pennsylvania facility. The project will add 155,000 square feet of new manufacturing space and marks a major milestone in the company's ongoing growth and commitment to U.S. manufacturing.

Adam Mellen, CEO, SIMONA AMERICA Group, Lynne Anderson, CFO, SIMONA AMERICA Group, Artur Hirsch, President, SIMONA AMERICA Industries and SIMONA Boltaron, and Eric Short, President, SIMONA PMC (pictured right to left)

Scheduled for completion in the early third quarter of 2026, the expansion will enable more advanced extrusion and fabrication technologies, including the addition of the new SL12 production line, which will enhance SAI's capabilities in partition materials and other performance thermoplastics.

"This investment represents a major step forward in advancing SIMONA's long-term growth strategy," said Adam Mellen, CEO of SIMONA AMERICA Group. "By expanding our production capacity and introducing new technologies, we're strengthening our ability to serve our customers with innovative, high-quality materials while continuing to invest in our people and our community."

Located in Lackawanna County, the expanded facility will support more than 25 new jobs in manufacturing, shipping, and logistics, contributing to regional economic growth. The site's strategic access to rail and interstate systems enables efficient nationwide distribution and supports SAI's expanding customer base across industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, marine, outdoor living, food and beverage, playgrounds, retail displays, signage, and medical orthotics and prosthetics.

"This expansion is a testament to the dedication of our employees and the continued confidence of our customers," added Mellen. "It positions SAI to meet growing market demand, improve production efficiency, and drive sustainable innovation well into the future."

In recognition of its investment and local impact, SIMONA AMERICA Industries was honored earlier this year with the Excellence Award for Expansion by the Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers and Employers Association, celebrating the company's contribution to regional growth and manufacturing excellence.

About SIMONA AMERICA Group

SIMONA AMERICA Group is a diversified manufacturer of thermoplastic products serving a wide range of industries. As a subsidiary of SIMONA AG, the Group includes SIMONA AMERICA Industries, SIMONA Boltaron, and SIMONA PMC, with manufacturing sites in Pennsylvania and Ohio, and its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Together, the companies are dedicated to sustainability, innovation, and customer-focused solutions across the global plastics industry.

SOURCE SIMONA AMERICA Group