SIMONE BILES JOINS K18 AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

Professional Gymnast and Self-Care Advocate Celebrates What's Possible in New Inner Strength Campaign with Viral Biotech Haircare Brand

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, professional gymnast Simone Biles joins biotech haircare brand K18 as a brand ambassador and will front K18's latest inner-strength campaign. The most decorated gymnast of all time, Biles will showcase how the impossible is made possible with her elevated hair routine that promotes self-expression without sacrificing hair health. The multi-year partnership with Biles underscores K18's commitment to prioritizing hair health from a biology-first approach.

Simone Biles for K18 Simone Biles for K18

"Simone Biles is synonymous with pushing boundaries and her impact extends far beyond her sport. As our newest brand ambassador, Simone will bring her transformative energy to K18. This partnership is a testament to resilience, the power of science in elevating self-expression, and the belief that when we tap into our inner strength, anything is possible —whether it's a gold medal performance or transforming the future of haircare," says Suveen Sahib, Co-Founder and CEO of K18.

K18's proprietary biotechnology unlocks new solutions to the biggest challenges in haircare through the power of nature and human biology, all while delivering a healthy canvas for hair expression. Their patented K18PEPTIDE™, the novel molecule that works deep inside the hair fiber at a molecular level - where all hair is the same, delivers results for all hair types and reverses damage in 4 minutes*.

"I feel most natural and beautiful when I let my hair down, especially after competing in a bun or ponytail," said Biles. "The K18 molecular repair hair oil and leave-in molecular repair hair mask have been game changers for me, so my hair stays healthy amid all the stress I put it through, including with extensions. My hairstylist and I have really felt a difference in my hair after using K18 and she's great about always having their products available to me, especially when I'm traveling or on production shoots."

K18 was created to enable professional hair stylists to rethink what's possible with the right technology. K18 is also excited to also partner with Biles' longtime professional hairstylist, Jasmine Johnson, as a K18 ambassador to share the stylist's perspective on the benefits of K18 – especially for those with texture and hair extensions.

The brand's latest campaign featuring Biles will follow her routine on and off the mat and encourage consumers to "feel what's possible" with K18. The national TV commercial will be unveiled this month.

ABOUT K18

K18, a biology-first company powered by biotech co-founded by Suveen Sahib and Britta Cox, creates clinically proven, science-backed haircare that is efficacious, simple, fast and high-performance.

The brand develops new molecules inspired by nature that change consumer and professional stylists' hair routines and lives. Its breakthrough product, the leave-in molecular repair hair mask, harnesses the power of the patented K18PEPTIDE™, the novel molecule that works deep inside the hair fiber at a molecular level, where all hair is the same, delivering results on all hair types and reverses damage in 4 minutes*. The revolutionary K18PEPTIDE™ was born after 10 years of complex bioscience research, bringing to market the perfect molecular puzzle piece to reconnect damage sites, restoring strength and elasticity. The full lineup of consumer products in the K18 family include: AirWash™ dry shampoo, DAMAGE SHIELD protective conditioner, DAMAGE SHIELD pH protective shampoo, molecular repair hair oil, leave-in molecular repair hair mask, and PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo.

The professional community-focused brand launched for consumers during the pandemic and quickly gained icon status as the #1 haircare brand on social media with more than 20 billion TikTok views, 35+ prestigious awards (WWD Product of the Year, Glossy 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative) growing to a global community in more than 90+ countries.

For more information, visit: www.k18hair.com/pages/about-us and @k18hair on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE K18 Biomimetic Hairscience