SimonMed Imaging to Transform Chest X-ray Report Generation with Lunit's Multimodal Foundation Models

Collaboration introduces a new scalable solution for providers to deliver AI-enhanced patient care and more efficiently deploy large-scale CXR reporting workflows through fine-tuned foundation models

PHOENIX and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimonMed Imaging®, one of the nation's largest and most innovative outpatient medical imaging providers, today announced a strategic partnership with Lunit, a global leader in medical AI for cancer diagnostics and precision oncology, to deploy one of the industry's first large-scale custom foundation models for chest X-ray (CXR) report generation.

SimonMed Imaging and Lunit announce a new collaboration to deploy custom foundation models for chest X-ray report generation

Foundation models, trained on vast multimodal datasets with millions of images, capture generic domain knowledge. By fine-tuning these models with site-specific data within a HIPAA-compliant environment that maintains the highest levels of privacy and data security, SimonMed will achieve the dual objectives of adaptability and local specialization, both essential for radiologist-level accuracy and consistency that existing generic AI models today cannot match.

Through Lunit's Foundation Model Services (FMS) platform, SimonMed will fine-tune Lunit's CXR foundation models using SimonMed's own imaging and reports, creating a tailored model that reflects the real clinical environment across its more than 175 locations. The resulting AI-enhanced workflow is designed to improve quality, boost speed, reduce variability in reporting, and drive greater standardization across one of the largest radiology networks in the country.

"This represents a leap forward in how radiology practices can deploy AI," said Dr. John Simon, Founder and CEO of SimonMed Imaging. "By training foundation models on our own patient population and reporting style, we're able to create AI that is highly intelligent, patient-friendly and uniquely ours. This approach allows us to share and scale the latest technology with millions of SimonMed patients coast to coast. Our goal remains to deliver high-quality reporting across hundreds of sites while preserving the expertise and final judgment of our radiologists. It's practical innovation with immediate clinical impact, and a major step toward the future of AI-empowered imaging."

FMS is also equipped with model-performance monitoring and drift-alerting capabilities, which aids continuous improvement of AI model performance.

"Radiology workflows differ dramatically across institutions, and foundation models allow AI to adapt to these local realities," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "With FMS, providers like SimonMed can build high-performing models that reflect their own data and workflows in a matter of weeks. We're proud to work with a national leader that shares our vision for AI that is adaptive, scalable, and seamlessly integrated into the daily practice of radiology."

The CXR report-generation model is the first to be deployed on FMS. Models for mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis are planned for release in 2026. An expanded portfolio of multimodal foundation models encompassing various clinical use cases will follow.

This collaboration broadens the long-standing partnership between Lunit and SimonMed, furthering both organizations' commitment to improving access, consistency, and quality in medical imaging through scalable, clinically grounded AI innovations.

About SimonMed

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SimonMed is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States. SimonMed has more than 175 sites across 11 states and over 200 subspecialty-trained radiologists. SimonMed offers the full modality of diagnostic scans, including 3T MRI, CT, ultrasound, 3-D mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, DEXA, X-rays, among others. The company uses the newest, most advanced, diagnostic imaging technologies while maintaining affordability and accessibility. SimonMed is a worldwide leader in the clinical use of AI to improve diagnoses with one of the largest global deployments to enhance early breast cancer detection and in the evaluation of brain disorders. Through its simonONE division, SimonMed is also at the forefront of personalized imaging for the early diagnosis and treatment of disease. For more information, visit simonone.com and simonmed.com.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX: 328130) is a global leader on a mission to conquer cancer through AI. Our clinically validated solutions span medical imaging, breast health, and biomarker analysis—empowering earlier detection, smarter treatment decisions, and more precise outcomes across the cancer care continuum.

Lunit offers a comprehensive suite spanning risk prediction and early detection to precision oncology. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite and breast health solutions support cancer screening in thousands of medical institutions worldwide, while Lunit SCOPE platform is used in research partnership with global pharma and laboratory leaders for biomarker research, and companion diagnostic development.

Trusted by over 10,000 sites in more than 65 countries, Lunit combines deep medical expertise with continuously evolving datasets to deliver measurable impact—for patients, clinicians, and researchers alike. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io/en.

