SIMPL Unveils Compass Dashboard, Delivering Real-Time IoT Network Visibility

Single pane of glass provides a clear view into SIMs, carriers, and connections

DULUTH, Ga., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPL Wireless today announced the availability of its Compass Dashboard, which gives IoT customers a single platform to buy SIMPL connectivity, bring their own carrier agreements, or blend both, with the ability to manage everything from one interface.

SIMPL collapses IoT deployment timelines from months and years to hours. Its Compass Dashboard delivers a unified, eUICC (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) orchestration platform that lets customers activate and manage connectivity and profiles instantly. This speeds time to market, simplifies operations, and drives new revenue opportunities.

Customers benefit from

Introduction of an "intelligent connectivity layer": Compass represents a new category, an orchestration engine for eSIM (eUICC) profile management, automated self-healing, and resiliency at the edge. It's built for Day 2, when the real work of keeping devices connected begins.

Compass represents a new category, an orchestration engine for eSIM (eUICC) profile management, automated self-healing, and resiliency at the edge. It's built for Day 2, when the real work of keeping devices connected begins. Unified visibility across environments: Customers can bring existing carrier contracts, SIMs and their own eSIM profiles into one platform and manage them alongside new connectivity.

Customers can bring existing carrier contracts, SIMs and their own eSIM profiles into one platform and manage them alongside new connectivity. Transparency as a core differentiator: Compass exposes data that has been traditionally hard to sort, including usage patterns, profile states, and network behavior, so customers can optimize spend and reclaim time.

SIMPL is a SaaS-based IoT connectivity orchestration platform that empowers customers to activate, manage and scale eSIM connectivity without legacy telecom constraints. Through the Compass platform, EverSIM and native carrier integrations, customers can onboard in as little as 24 hours, manage all connections in one interface, and use their own carriers or SIMPL's without long-term contracts or minimum commitments. Delivering carrier-grade eUICC infrastructure as a service, SIMPL replaces costly, years-long deployments with a turnkey model that puts control back in the hands of customers.

Jason Morrow, CEO, SIMPL Wireless, said: "Existing IoT connectivity solutions are built around data aggregation and resale. Until now, there's never been a unified platform that gives customers full control and visibility across both legacy and new environments. We've built full visibility across an organization's SIMs, carriers and devices, including traditional SIMs and EverSIM (embedded and removable eUICC), in one intuitive dashboard."

About SIMPL Wireless:

SIMPL provides technology that helps organizations buy our connectivity, bring their own carrier relationships, or blend both — and manage it all through a single interface. Its EverSIM eSIM technology (embedded and removable eUICC) and Compass management platform enable faster activation, simplified lifecycle operations, and centralized control across devices, carriers, regions, and evolving operational requirements. Learn more at justsimpl.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE SIMPL