Simple Recipes that Make School Days a Cinch

Resisting the weeknight urge to call for takeout or order delivery starts with an approachable at-home menu with recipes you can prep in an instant. Especially during back-to-school season when schedules are jam-packed with activities, easy meals and desserts you can rely on allow you and your loved ones to ease tension in the kitchen.

Taco Salad No Bake Dragon Fruit Cheesecake Bars Taco Mac and Cheese

Simplicity is the key to putting dinner on the table in 30 minutes or less, and these Taco Salad and Taco Mac and Cheese recipes offer mealtime solutions that make cooking duty a breeze. Make all that classroom effort worth it with a kid-friendly dessert you can prepare over the weekend and keep refrigerated for weeknight treats with these No Bake Dragon Fruit Cheesecake Bars.



Make Dinner Happen in 30 Minutes

If you're looking for a go-to meal for your hungry family, search no more. This Taco Salad calls only for pantry staples so you can spice up busy evenings in just half an hour.



Taco Salad

Recipe courtesy of "Cookin' Savvy"

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

1 pound ground beef

1 can (15 ounces) black beans

1 can (15 ounces) corn

2 cans (14 ounces each) diced tomatoes with chilies

1/2 cup half-and-half or milk

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons mesquite seasoning

1 tablespoon black pepper

salt, to taste

1 lime, juice only

1 cup chopped cilantro

romaine lettuce

2-3 cups shredded cheese

1 tub (16 ounces) sour cream

crushed tortilla chips

In pan over medium heat, brown beef until cooked through; drain. Add black beans and corn. Stir in tomatoes with juices and half-and-half. Add onion powder, garlic powder, mesquite seasoning and pepper. Season with salt, to taste. Bring to simmer.

Add lime juice; stir. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Wash and chop lettuce. Place cheese and sour cream in bowls for toppings.

On plates, top crushed tortilla chips with meat sauce, lettuce, cheese and sour cream, as desired.

A Sweet Treat to Make School Days Special

Sometimes a long day in the classroom and tough homework assignments call for a cool treat. Rewarding all that studying can be a cinch with a no bake cheesecake bar that lasts throughout the week.

These No Bake Dragon Fruit Cheesecake Bars allow you to keep things cool in the kitchen without cranking up the oven. Plus, they're made with C&H Sugars that are perfect for adding a little something special to school days.



No Bake Dragon Fruit Cheesecake Bars

Prep time: 35 minutes

Rest time: 6 hours

Yield: 16 bars

Crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons C&H Light Brown Sugar

1 pinch salt

Bars:

1 small fresh dragon fruit, peeled and cubed small

1/4 cup C&H Granulated Sugar

12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups C&H Powdered Sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup plain Greek yogurt, full fat, at room temperature

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, cold

To make crust: Line 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Leave 2-inch overhang of paper on both sides. In medium bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, butter, brown sugar and salt until well combined. Pour mixture into prepared pan and press into even layer. Place in freezer.

To make bars: In small saucepan over medium heat, cook dragon fruit and granulated sugar until sugar is completely dissolved, dragon fruit is soft and mixture reduces in size, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and cool completely.

In large bowl, beat cream cheese until soft. Add powdered sugar and mix until fluffy. Scrape sides of bowl. Add vanilla and yogurt. Beat until combined.

In separate bowl, beat heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold cream into cream cheese mixture. Pour half of mixture into prepared crust. Add 5 tablespoons dragon fruit mixture to remaining cream cheese batter. Mix until well combined. Pour over plain cream cheese mixture. Place in refrigerator to set at least 6 hours, or overnight.

Cut into 16 bars.

Spice Up Weeknights

Macaroni and cheese is a beloved comfort food that's easy to make on busy weeknights. With just a few extra ingredients and steps, you can turn boxed mac and cheese into a filling dinner.

To make this Taco Mac and Cheese, simply prepare your favorite boxed mac and cheese according to the package instructions and stir fry the meat and vegetables together. (Hint: You can even chop vegetables the night before to make cooking the next day even easier.) Then add taco seasoning and combine for a new take on a classic dish.



Taco Mac and Cheese

1 box macaroni and cheese

1/4 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter

1 pound ground turkey

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 orange bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

Prepare boxed mac and cheese with milk and butter according to package instructions.

In skillet, brown ground turkey over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion. Add taco seasoning.

Stir turkey mixture with mac and cheese to combine.

