Simple Steps for Back-to-School Success

This year, make sure you send your student to the classroom with everything he or she requires for a successful transition at any age. From providing cleaner water and better at-home or dorm room organization to nutritious snacks and the latest tech, consider these all-important ideas for enhancing the schooltime experience.

Drink Smarter

Ensure your kids drink smarter this school year by providing cleaner, healthier, great-tasting water from an option like the PUR Advanced Faucet Filtration System. It's certified to reduce more than 70 contaminants, including 99 percent of lead – more than any other brand, according to NSF. Filling up a reusable water bottle with filtered water is also an economical, environmentally friendly way to help your kids stay hydrated all day long. Learn more at PUR.com.

Seating and Storage

During school season, odds and ends can tend to clutter living spaces. Clean up your child's shoes, toys, books, school supplies and more with an option like ClosetMaid's Cubeicals 3-Cube Bench, perfect for adding extra storage for home organization, especially in areas like entryways, playrooms and bedrooms. With a multi-functional storage space featuring three cubbies, the bench is available in multiple colors and can act as both a seating area and organizer. Find more information at ClosetMaid.com.

A Desirable Lunchtime Dip

Packing an everyday lunch is part of the back-to-school routine, and you can make it a fun and flavorful one for your little learner with options like Sabra Hummus Singles, a plant-based snack perfect for kids. Ideal for pairing with lunchbox classics like carrots, cucumbers, tortilla chips or pretzels, they're available in Classic and Roasted Red Pepper flavors to make lunchtime a cinch or simplify after-school snacking. Find more lunchbox inspiration at sabra.com.

Customizable Dorm Room Storage

If you're looking for extra storage space in your dorm room, consider an option like the Closet Maximizer from ClosetMaid. Featuring four shelves and an adjustable, double-hang rod, the system takes about 30 minutes to install and requires no tools. You can further customize the system to fit your needs with accessories like decorative fabric bins and wire baskets, plus it's portable enough to be reused in another room if you move. Find more information at ClosetMaid.com.

Today's Tech Necessity

While schools and universities across the country become more advanced and reliant on technology in the classroom, make sure your child is up-to-date with a laptop that fulfills his or her educational needs. Available in multiple sizes with varying capabilities, there's almost certainly a laptop that fits your student's specific requirements. Between internet research, completing coursework, notetaking and far more, the right laptop can aid in the educational experience while making you an A-plus parent.

