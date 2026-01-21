Simple Tools to Build Resilience in 2026: The Remarkably Resilient Together Approach

Community-based program offers a practical, low-cost "January reset" for individuals and organizations facing stress, trauma or burnout

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As individuals, families and workplaces look for ways to reset routines and prioritize mental health in the new year, Remarkably Resilient Together (RRT) is emerging as a timely, practical and accessible resource for healing from trauma, building emotional resilience and managing stress.

Rooted in the neuroscience of trauma and informed by lived experience, RRT is a community-based campaign developed by the Harnish sisters – thriving survivors of childhood trauma – that raises awareness of trauma and its impact. RRT offers practical tools to help people regulate their emotions, respond more effectively to stress, and build resilience and healthier habits over time – without the need for expensive therapy, specialized training or complicated programs.

"January is often framed as a fresh start, but for many people, stress, trauma, and emotional overload don't magically disappear with a new calendar," said Kathleen Harnish McKune, co-founder and CEO of RRT.

"RRT offers simple, evidence-informed tools that anyone can use, right where they are, to begin strengthening resilience in real, tangible ways."

RRT helps people recognize the strengths they already have and use practical, everyday tools in the moments they need them most.

"Healing doesn't have to be overwhelming or expensive – and it isn't about perfection," said Karen Dickson, co-founder of RRT and, like Kathleen, is a certified HOPE (Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences) facilitator. "With RRT, small, positive experiences practiced consistently can move people from surviving to building real resilience and hope."

A Practical Reset for Mental Health & Well-Being

According to the CDC, nearly two-thirds of adults report at least one adverse childhood experience (ACEs), underscoring the need for accessible tools that help people manage stress and heal from trauma.

Trauma – including chronic stress – often contributes to emotional dysregulation, mental health challenges, substance use, absenteeism and reduced quality of life. RRT helps translate complex trauma science into easy, everyday practices that empower people to calm their nervous systems, practice self-care and build emotional strength.

Since its launch, RRT has been adopted by behavioral health centers, correctional facilities and social service agencies, and has been presented at national conferences focused on mental health, corrections and family support – demonstrating its effectiveness across diverse, high-stress environments.

The program has proven especially impactful for:

Trauma survivors

Foster youth and child welfare providers

Correctional facilities (incarcerated individuals and staff)

Emergency responders and professionals experiencing vicarious trauma

Corporate wellness and employee well-being programs

Parents and caregivers

Tools Anyone Can Use – Anytime

RRT offers simple, thoughtfully designed tools that incorporate easy-to-use emotional regulation techniques, self-care practices and guided reflection prompts. Anyone can use these materials, in any setting. RRT materials include:

Two decks of cards featuring emotional regulation strategies for "In the Moment" and accessible, low- or no-cost self-care practices to support resilience "Over Time"

featuring emotional regulation strategies for "In the Moment" and accessible, low- or no-cost self-care practices to support resilience "Over Time" A guided Reflective Journal that encourages self-awareness, supports emotional regulation, and helps individuals build healthier habits and personal insight through reflection

Together, these tools help users regulate emotions, respond more intentionally to triggers, and keep their "resilience cups" full — whether at home, at work or in high-stress environments.

Visitors may purchase the low-cost RRT materials online at remarkably-resilient.com, where they can also find information about workshops and online instructional videos.

Real-World Impact

"I call Remarkably Resilient Together the 'Swiss Army knife' of mental health tools. It's universal, practical, and applies to anyone who breathes air." – Tim DeWeese, LMSW, Director, Johnson County Mental Health Center

"It's not 'one more thing' – it's how we do our thing. Anyone can pick it up and use it." – Pamela Beach, Northwest Regional Director, Kansas Department of Children and Families

"It simplifies everything and shows you exactly how healing can begin." – Holly Chavez, Kansas Department of Corrections

About the Founders:

The Harnish sisters – Kathleen Harnish McKune, Karen Dickson and Sharon Borde – are authors, trauma survivors and advocates who use their lived experiences to empower others. Their shared mission is to break the cycle of intergenerational trauma and prove that healing and resilience are possible for everyone. Their work is informed by their 2019 book, Remarkably Resilient: Community Matters, which helped inspire the creation of the RRT program.

About Remarkably Resilient, Inc.

Founded in 2024, Remarkably Resilient, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people to live happier, healthier lives by understanding the impacts of trauma and stress, and by practicing resilience-building skills. The organization's signature program, Remarkably Resilient Together, translates the neuroscience of trauma into practical tools anyone can use to regulate emotions, reduce stress and build connection. Visit www.remarkably-resilient.com to learn more, to purchase RRT sets or make a donation supporting our mission of Empowering Healing from Trauma.

