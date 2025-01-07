Simple Truth's® Resolution Rescue Bundles Make Keeping New Year's Resolutions Easier Than Ever

Exclusively available at the Kroger Family of Stores, Simple Truth® introduces six limited-time bundles designed to help customers survive Quitter's Day and maintain their better-eating resolutions.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, more than half The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) customers set New Year's resolutions, but staying committed to those resolutions takes a lot of effort. That's why Simple Truth®, the brand that makes finding products that are Free From unwanted ingredients easy, is helping customers keep their resolutions on track. Just ahead of Quitter's Day on Friday, January 10 – when most customers begin to give up on their resolutions, Simple Truth® is unveiling six limited-time Resolution Rescue bundles designed to make upholding some of the most popular better-eating resolutions simple.

According to Kroger's retail data science arm, 84.51º , 79% of customers make New Year's resolutions focused on physical health, with 58% planning to adopt eating habits that support a healthier lifestyle – and Simple Truth® is here to help along the way.

A part of the Our Brands' roster, Simple Truth's® exclusive Resolution Rescue bundles can be shopped across the Kroger Family of Stores to help customers push through that mid-January slump, when snacking, meal-prepping, and home-cooking goals can be tough to sustain. At $15 or less, Simple Truth's® Resolution Rescue bundles can get customers past Quitter's Day unscathed and transform new goals into new lifestyles.

"Maintaining resolutions can be a challenge, which is why Simple Truth® has developed a straightforward solution to help our customers stay on track," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President of Our Brands for Kroger. "From snacking smarter to enjoying more veggie-forward meals and prioritizing protein, Simple Truth's® Resolution Rescue bundles – all Free From unwanted ingredients – offer a delicious and convenient way to keep up with any better-eating resolution."

Customers looking to make eating better simple and convenient in the new year can visit SimpleTruth.com/Resolutions to shop the Resolution Rescue bundles, including:

Mocktails Bundle: This booze-free bundle allows Dry January participants and their sober-curious counterparts to make delicious mocktails at home.

Meatless Meal Bundle: This social media-approved dense bean salad bundle helps customers get their daily servings of fiber and protein with meatless ingredients.

Protein-Packed Breakfast Bundle: A selection of protein-packed options, this bundle will help customers start the day strong and provide the fuel needed to power through the morning.

Savory Snacks Bundle: This bundle of quick bites features salty, savory treats made to help get through any mid-afternoon snack craving.

Sweet Treats Bundle: Simple Truth's® sweet treat bundle has something to satisfy every sweet tooth, guilt free.

Get Your Veggies Bundle: Supercharge any diet with this bundle of easy-to-prepare vegetable options to enjoy as a snack or with a meal.

Taking simple to the next level, starting Quitter's Day, January 10 through January 21, Kroger customers can get free delivery with any purchase of at least $15 in Simple Truth®, on delivery orders of $75 or more*.

With more than 1,500 products that are Free From artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, Simple Truth® also carries plant-based, gluten-free and USDA-certified organic products that make maintaining better-eating goals a breeze. Simple Truth® makes it easy to find foods that fit every lifestyle, dietary need and taste preference.

Customers can shop the Resolution Rescue bundles and the full Simple Truth® line in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery .

Media assets are available for download here .

*Free Delivery with digital coupon and requires purchase of $15 or more in Simple Truth® products on delivery orders of $75 or more. Offer must be redeemed for standard delivery by 1/8/25 through 1/21/25 by 12:59 PST. Delivery providers may vary. Restrictions apply; see site for details.

