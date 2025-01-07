Simple Truth's® Resolution Rescue Bundles Make Keeping New Year's Resolutions Easier Than Ever

News provided byThe Kroger Co.
Jan 07, 2025, 09:00 ET
Exclusively available at the Kroger Family of Stores, Simple Truth® introduces six limited-time bundles designed to help customers survive Quitter's Day and maintain their better-eating resolutions.
CINCINNATI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, more than half The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) customers set New Year's resolutions, but staying committed to those resolutions takes a lot of effort. That's why Simple Truth®, the brand that makes finding products that are Free From unwanted ingredients easy, is helping customers keep their resolutions on track. Just ahead of Quitter's Day on Friday, January 10 – when most customers begin to give up on their resolutions, Simple Truth® is unveiling six limited-time Resolution Rescue bundles designed to make upholding some of the most popular better-eating resolutions simple.
According to Kroger's retail data science arm, 84.51º, 79% of customers make New Year's resolutions focused on physical health, with 58% planning to adopt eating habits that support a healthier lifestyle – and Simple Truth® is here to help along the way.
A part of the Our Brands' roster, Simple Truth's® exclusive Resolution Rescue bundles can be shopped across the Kroger Family of Stores to help customers push through that mid-January slump, when snacking, meal-prepping, and home-cooking goals can be tough to sustain. At $15 or less, Simple Truth's® Resolution Rescue bundles can get customers past Quitter's Day unscathed and transform new goals into new lifestyles.
"Maintaining resolutions can be a challenge, which is why Simple Truth® has developed a straightforward solution to help our customers stay on track," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President of Our Brands for Kroger. "From snacking smarter to enjoying more veggie-forward meals and prioritizing protein, Simple Truth's® Resolution Rescue bundles – all Free From unwanted ingredients – offer a delicious and convenient way to keep up with any better-eating resolution."
Customers looking to make eating better simple and convenient in the new year can visit SimpleTruth.com/Resolutions to shop the Resolution Rescue bundles, including:
Mocktails Bundle: This booze-free bundle allows Dry January participants and their sober-curious counterparts to make delicious mocktails at home.
- Shop the Bundle: Raspberry Yuzu Sparkling Seltzer, Organic Mint, Organic Basil, Shelf Stable Organic Lemonade, Frozen Whole Strawberries
Meatless Meal Bundle: This social media-approved dense bean salad bundle helps customers get their daily servings of fiber and protein with meatless ingredients.
- Shop the Bundle: Organic Cannellini Beans, Organic Garbanzo Beans, Organic Tri-Bean Blend, Organic Mini Cucumbers (1lb.), Organic Italian Parsley, Organic Baby Dill
Protein-Packed Breakfast Bundle: A selection of protein-packed options, this bundle will help customers start the day strong and provide the fuel needed to power through the morning.
- Shop the Bundle: Black Chia Seeds, Zero Sugar Blueberry Yogurt, Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt, Chicken Breakfast Sausage, Oats and Honey Granola
Savory Snacks Bundle: This bundle of quick bites features salty, savory treats made to help get through any mid-afternoon snack craving.
- Shop the Bundle: Exotic Vegetable Chips, Veggie and Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips, Hot Cheddar Veggie Straws, Creamy Ranch Mini Rice Cakes, Sweet Potato Corn Tortilla Chips
Sweet Treats Bundle: Simple Truth's® sweet treat bundle has something to satisfy every sweet tooth, guilt free.
- Shop the Bundle: Cinnamon Sugar Apple Straws, Dried Mangos, Raspberry & Blueberry Fruit & Veggie Blend Strips, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar, Duplex Sandwich Cookies
Get Your Veggies Bundle: Supercharge any diet with this bundle of easy-to-prepare vegetable options to enjoy as a snack or with a meal.
- Shop the Bundle: Organic Sliced Mushrooms, Organic Baby Spring Mix, Baby Carrots Bag (1lb.), Snacking Tomatoes, Organic Frozen Brussels Sprouts
Taking simple to the next level, starting Quitter's Day, January 10 through January 21, Kroger customers can get free delivery with any purchase of at least $15 in Simple Truth®, on delivery orders of $75 or more*.
With more than 1,500 products that are Free From artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, Simple Truth® also carries plant-based, gluten-free and USDA-certified organic products that make maintaining better-eating goals a breeze. Simple Truth® makes it easy to find foods that fit every lifestyle, dietary need and taste preference.
Customers can shop the Resolution Rescue bundles and the full Simple Truth® line in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery.
*Free Delivery with digital coupon and requires purchase of $15 or more in Simple Truth® products on delivery orders of $75 or more. Offer must be redeemed for standard delivery by 1/8/25 through 1/21/25 by 12:59 PST. Delivery providers may vary. Restrictions apply; see site for details.
