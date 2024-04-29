SimpleLegal (an Onit company) Introduces Vendor Collaboration for Spend and Matter Management

New functionality streamlines and encourages teamwork between in-house teams and outside counsel for improved outcomes

HOUSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleLegal (an Onit company), the industry leader in easy-to-learn and implement e-Billing and matter management software, announces the launch of its vendor collaboration feature within its matter and spend management solution.

The initial phase of SimpleLegal's bi-directional vendor collaboration allows in-house teams and outside counsel to easily share and collaborate on vital legal documents and files, with all information stored in a single, secure place. Vendor collaboration works within the existing SimpleLegal user experience - with no additional software needed for purchase - making it easier to use and implement.

"Clear communication and efficient collaboration between in-house vendors and their outside counsel are foundational principles for quality legal work," says Shri Iyer, SimpleLegal's SVP of Product Management and Design. "Our new vendor collaboration functionality promotes efficient exchange of information, resulting in improved outcomes — without added software integrations."

Key benefits include:

Faster document exchanges that speed up decision-making and response times.

Enhanced security through end-to-end encryption, ensuring file safety during transit and at rest.

A detailed audit trail, including timestamps and user data for each shared file, supporting accountability and compliance.

Simplified management and sharing of documents, overcoming the constraints posed by email attachment limits.

Accessibility for remote or mobile teams, ensuring file access anytime and anywhere.

Customizable sharing permissions allow for intricate control over who can access specific documents.

A centralized file repository that ensures continuity and protection against data loss or security breaches, even with personnel changes.

Real-time updates and document editing capabilities that keep everyone informed and involved, vital for complex cases requiring cohesive team effort.

"In the supercharged world of modern legal, efficiency in communication and collaboration is key to success," Iyer says. "Vendor collaboration enables in-house teams and outside counsel to stay in sync, eliminate unnecessary communications, eliminate email headaches, and share securely with less stress."

To learn more about SimpleLegal's vendor collaboration

About Onit

Onit is a global leader in AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management, and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com.

Onit product brands are OnitX, SimpleLegal, ContractWorks, ReadySign, BusyLamp, and SecureDocs.

