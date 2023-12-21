SimpleLegal Launches PDF Invoice Conversion to Strengthen Technology-First Approach to Productive Legal Ops

Enhancement dramatically reduces errors and manual data entry during invoice submission with no human in the loop.

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleLegal, the industry leader in easy-to-learn and implement e-Billing and matter management software, today announced the launch of its PDF invoice conversion functionality for its vendor portal, CounselGO. This release marks the evolution of SimpleLegal's PDF capabilities, automatically ingesting and converting PDF invoices into a digital format, limiting manual data entry, minimizing the risk of human errors, and saving time for customers and their law firms. Once an invoice is submitted, conversion occurs immediately, with results returned in minutes versus hours or even days.

"In today's legal landscape, the efficiency between in-house legal teams and their external law firm partners is crucial. At SimpleLegal, we're deeply committed to enhancing this collaboration," shares Shri Iyer, SimpleLegal's SVP of Product & Design. "The introduction of our PDF invoice conversion feature is a significant stride in this direction. By leveraging automation and technology, we're ensuring that law firms can devote more time to providing exceptional legal services to our clients, while we take care of the intricacies of data conversion with utmost precision."

SimpleLegal's PDF invoice conversion feature takes a technology-first approach, meaning there is no human in the loop to review, parse, or analyze any part of the invoice. This helps ensure accurate, and more importantly, consistent results because every invoice is uploaded quickly and efficiently to prevent delays.

"We're putting the power in the hands of law firms, expanding their ability to support our shared customers," says Craig Raeburn, SVP of Sales at SimpleLegal. "It's not about having a feature that looks great in a product demo. It's always our goal to provide practical functionality that works as promised and makes the lives better for both our customer and law firm users."

While law firms have always been able to submit PDFs into SimpleLegal's vendor portal, CounselGO, the simple drag-and-drop PDF invoice conversion functionality aligns with SimpleLegal's commitment to easy-to-use and intuitive software for both legal teams and their vendors.

To learn more about SimpleLegal's PDF invoice conversion functionality and overall spend and matter management capabilities, visit www.simplelegal.com .

About SimpleLegal

Founded in 2013, SimpleLegal is a leader in legal operations software, helping corporate legal departments streamline and simplify complex legal processes. The company provides integrated solutions for matter management, e-Billing, spend management, vendor management, and reporting, enhancing the productivity of legal teams. Serving both small businesses and large enterprises, SimpleLegal merges technology with legal expertise to optimize legal ops efficiency and effectiveness with intuitive, user-friendly tools. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .

