SimplePin, a leader in the Insurtech industry, proudly announces it has added CJ Campbell Insurance as a new client

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, proudly welcomes CJ Campbell Insurance as a valued new client. SimplePin's system will provide a multitude of benefits, including a deep integration into their broker management system, streamlined payment acceptance and reconciliation, and enhanced customer experience.

"As we embark upon the new year, we are delighted to integrate CJ Campbell Insurance into our payment and accounting platform," shares Founder and CEO of SimplePin, Metod Topolnik. "Aligning with those who share our commitment to customer-centric principles and technological proficiency is a core objective for us. In the dynamic insurance industry, we are determined to lead transformation, push the limits of innovation, and provide unmatched products."

SimplePin's award-winning reputation in the insurance industry stems from its groundbreaking work in transforming back-office accounting and reconciliation. The platform excels in digitizing both customer and staff experiences to offer a seamless interface for invoicing and payment remittance. With a state-of-the-art system ensuring real-time matching and posting of receipts to receivables, automated general ledger reconciliation, and a comprehensive range of integrated payment options for eCommerce and digital sales, SimplePin continues to set new standards in the digital payments landscape. This collaboration with CJ Campbell Insurance exemplifies SimplePin's ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing financial processes.

About CJ Campbell

Charles John Campbell started selling insurance in 1912 as a partner in Graham Hamilton and Campbell Insurance, then incorporated as CJ Campbell Insurance in 1925. Located in Calgary with commercial insurance licenses in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, CJ Campbell Insurance strives to find the best protection for each client's business or personal property. They are a member of both the Insurance Broker Association of Alberta and the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses. Insurance brokers at CJ Campbell Insurance take the time to understand the unique situation and needs of each client, and they have access to an extensive range of policies offered by many of the major insurance companies and can assess the various policy alternatives currently available in the insurance marketplace.

https://www.cjcampbell.com/

About SimplePin

SimplePin is a leading FinTech company specializing in cloud-based payments infrastructure for the insurance industry. With a focus on innovation, SimplePin transforms traditional back-office processes, digitizes customer interactions, and offers a robust platform for streamlined payment solutions. For more information on SimplePin and its robust solutions, please visit www.simplepin.com

SOURCE SimplePin