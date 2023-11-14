SimplePin, a Palm Beach-based FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry, announces its six-year anniversary

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin is celebrating six years in business. They have been the leading cloud-based digital payment network for the insurance industry and are dedicated to remaining the number one choice in insurance premium payment solutions.

 As a titan in insurance receivable operations, SimplePin offers brokers a solution to capture all agency bill payments, automatically matching and posting to a system of record and reconciling the GL. SimplePin's newest product, SimpleMatch®, is revolutionizing receivables for brokers, using AI technology to streamline insurance payment reconciliation and correct discrepancies.

A customer of SimplePin, Catherine Grenier, finance director at Ostiguy & Gendron Group says, "The operational efficiencies, compliance, and IT support has been very helpful; not to mention the significant savings around processing payments that SimplePin will deliver. This opens us up to more customer-centric and revenue-generating tasks over back-office processes."

From the beginning, SimplePin has had a vision to simplify financial operations, focusing on making financial operations in businesses seamless through technology. By building new standards in payment technology, SimplePin offers developer-friendly API's that easily connect to existing systems and deliver convenient client experiences so that businesses can focus on things that matter.

Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin, says, "The insurance industry is rapidly undergoing a transition from traditional to digital to meet customer expectations and maintain profit margins. We are seeing a growing demand for our solution, as it eliminates operational friction, improves customer experience, and significantly reduces fees."

The SimplePin team is a deeply skilled diverse group inspired by an entrepreneurial spirit. They combine the discipline of software development with the vision, creativity, and business leadership needed to think outside the box and find new solutions to old problems. They run their entire business on the principle of agility.

"What really sets us apart," comments SimplePin's Director of Product, Seth Baumwell, "is our level of sophistication, our deep understanding of payments, receivables, and insurance, as well as the way that we care about and prioritize our customers. Our new product for processing and posting offline payments solves problems in an unprecedented way to other vendors in the space. We make the complex simple while being obsessed with making our customers' lives better with amazing products and the highest level of service."

Founded in Montreal, Canada and headquartered in Palm Beach, FL - SimplePin offers the most innovative payments and accounts receivable infrastructure for the insurance industry to date.

For more information about SimplePin, please visit www.SimplePin.com

