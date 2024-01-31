SimplePin Selected by Carmack Insurance to Power Their Payments and Receivables Process

News provided by

SimplePin

31 Jan, 2024, 17:00 ET

SimplePin, the leading receivable and payment platform with operations in Palm Beach, FL, USA, and Montréal, QC, Canada proudly welcomes Carmack Insurance into its distinguished clientele. It is a strategic collaboration that will enhance Carmack Insurance's payment and receivables procedures with highly innovative solutions.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, an award-winning Insurtech enterprise, is thrilled to extend its suite of benefits to Carmack Insurance. SimplePin seamlessly integrates with broker management systems, offering a holistic automation experience for the entire receivables process. Carmack Insurance selected this highly efficient AR solution to streamline operations, boost cash flow, cut costs, and enhance client interactions through a tailored and feature-rich system.

Carmack, a 100-year-old California-based specialty insurance provider, recognized the need for a more agile solution, as their previous approach was cumbersome for clients and labor-intensive for internal staff.

The Carmack team is enthusiastic about collaborating with SimplePin to eliminate the laborious and error-prone tasks associated with handling customer payments and posting back to AMS360. They chose SimplePin after a long vetting process because the SimplePin system enhances their back-office processes and also unlocks new opportunities for customer-centric and revenue-generating tasks.

Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin, expressed his delight at Carmack Insurance joining the growing list of clients leveraging digital solutions to transform their payment and receivables experiences. "In a year poised with challenges for the insurance industry, Carmack exemplifies forward-thinking by recognizing that accounting should not be a source of friction. Our solution is in high demand, as it eliminates operational hurdles, elevates customer experiences, and significantly reduces expenses."

About Carmack Insurance:
Established in 1925, Carmack Insurance is a distinguished Insurance and Risk Management Advisor. With a legacy managed by the third generation of family ownership, Carmack is among the most experienced firms in California. Specializing in closely held, California-based companies and high-net-worth families, Carmack Insurance is founded on principles of confidentiality, service, and claims advocacy.

About SimplePin:
SimplePin offers a comprehensive receivables platform tailored for the insurance industry. Seamlessly integrating with any broker management system, the solution provides complete automation for the receivables process. Policyholders benefit from 24/7 online access to statements and payments through a secure portal. Features include automated reminders, flexible payment options, automated GL posting, real-time visibility for stakeholders, and simplified month-end reconciliation. To learn more, visit www.SimplePin.com

CONTACT: Stephanie Ryan, [email protected]

SOURCE SimplePin

Also from this source

SimplePin welcomes Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc., one of Canada's Top Insurance Brokerages

SimplePin welcomes Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc., one of Canada's Top Insurance Brokerages

SimplePin, a pioneering force in reshaping the insurance receivables sector, is dedicated to advancing financial operations through innovative...
SimplePin, a leader in the Insurtech industry, proudly announces it has added CJ Campbell Insurance as a new client

SimplePin, a leader in the Insurtech industry, proudly announces it has added CJ Campbell Insurance as a new client

SimplePin, a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, proudly welcomes CJ Campbell Insurance as a valued new client....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.