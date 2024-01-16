SimplePin welcomes Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc., one of Canada's Top Insurance Brokerages

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, a pioneering force in reshaping the insurance receivables sector, is dedicated to advancing financial operations through innovative FinTech solutions. This week marks another significant milestone as SimplePin proudly welcomes Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc., a renowned Canadian Insurance Brokerage, to its distinguished client roster.

Positioned as the leading provider of cloud-based payments infrastructure in the insurance industry, SimplePin is committed to adding substantial value to its clients. The integration with Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc. goes beyond a surface level, deeply embedding into their broker management system. This integration embodies the core of exactly what Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services has stood for since their inception 43 years ago, creating the best experience for their customers. The partnership ensures a seamless process for payment acceptance, reconciliation, and an enhanced customer experience for Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services across their 10 locations in Canada.

The advanced system implemented by SimplePin facilitates real-time matching and posting of receipts to receivables, automates general ledger reconciliation, and offers a comprehensive suite of integrated payment options tailored for eCommerce and digital sales. By establishing new benchmarks in the digital payments and receivables arena, SimplePin's collaboration with Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services underscores its unwavering dedication to improving operational efficiency, optimizing financial workflows, and consistently elevating standards in the digital payments landscape within the insurance sector.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1981, Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc. is an experienced and resourceful industry leader, one of the top Insurance Brokerages in Canada today. The Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services team provides expertise in insurance for Construction, Real Estate & Development, Highway & Bridge Maintenance, Businesses, and Surety/Bonding. They also offer a wide range of Personal Insurance solutions, along with specialty coverage for RMTs and the RCMP.
SimplePin is an established FinTech enterprise, dedicated to providing cutting-edge, cloud-based payments infrastructure tailored for the insurance industry. Committed to driving innovation, SimplePin revolutionizes traditional back-office processes, digitizes customer interactions, and offers a robust platform for streamlined payment solutions.

For more information on SimplePin and its robust solutions, please visit www.simplepin.com

