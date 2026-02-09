SIMPLi Accelerates Regenerative Organic Innovation with 10 New Pantry Staples

The regenerative organic pantry staples brand marks its largest product expansion to date, with first-ever sourcing from Africa, North America, and Italy

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPLi , the leading regenerative organic pantry staples brand, is announcing the launch of 10 new Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC) products, representing its most significant product expansion to date. Spanning extra virgin oils, lentils, heirloom beans, and ancient grains, the new lineup advances SIMPLi's mission to scale regenerative organic agriculture while delivering greater transparency, quality, and intention to everyday pantry staples.

Every product in the new launch is Regenerative Organic Certified®, a rigorous certification that goes beyond organic to prioritize soil health, animal welfare, and farmer livelihoods. With this expansion, SIMPLi also broadens its global sourcing footprint, introducing ingredients sourced for the first time from the United States, Mexico, Canada, Italy, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

"This launch reflects how we think about growth at SIMPLi," said Sarela Herrada, co-founder & co-CEO of SIMPLi. "Innovation isn't just about new products. It's about building a more resilient food system and making nutrient-dense Regenerative Organic Certified® pantry staples more accessible through the ingredients people use every day."

New Product Lineup

Regenerative Organic Certified® Oils

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil : The first Regenerative Organic Certified® avocado oil launched nationwide in the U.S., this single-origin, cold-pressed oil is sourced from regenerative farms in Oromia, Ethiopia. Naturally high in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, it offers a smooth, buttery flavor with high-heat performance ideal for searing, roasting, and baking.

Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil : Olive oil at its purest, cold-pressed from early-harvest Koroneiki olives grown in Greece and naturally rich in polyphenols that support heart and immune health.

Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil : A robust, polyphenol-rich olive oil sourced from the sun-soaked groves of Andalucía, Spain, naturally high in oleic acid to support healthy cholesterol and long-term vitality.

Pure Avocado Oil: A Regenerative Organic Certified® pure avocado oil designed for everyday high-heat cooking, debuting with a 90-day exclusive at Whole Foods Market, followed by broader retail availability nationwide this summer.

Regenerative Organic Certified® Lentils, Beans, and Grains

Pinto Beans : A classic, creamy bean designed for everyday cooking. SIMPLi's first U.S.-sourced product, grown in Idaho's regenerative open fields, underscores the brand's commitment to supporting domestic regenerative agriculture.

Black Lentils : Firm, protein-rich lentils that hold their shape when cooked. SIMPLi's first North American-sourced lentils, grown regeneratively in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Green Lentils : Earthy, versatile lentils well suited for soups, salads, and stews, sourced regeneratively from Canada.

Red Lentils : Whole, dehulled lentils with a mild flavor and creamy texture, also sourced regeneratively from Canada, bringing regenerative organic certification to a high-velocity pantry staple.

Fava Beans : A nutrient-dense, protein-forward legume with a creamy interior and mild flavor, grown in the highlands of Apurímac, Peru. Sold with the skin on for maximum fiber and snappy bite, or simply peel to enjoy their creamy, rich flavor.

Farro : An ancient whole grain with a chewy texture and nutty flavor, sourced from Tuscany, Italy, introducing a new country of origin for SIMPLi while highlighting regenerative practices in traditional grain production.

Like all SIMPLi products, the new lineup is tested by the company's in-house Global QA team and ISO 17025-accredited third-party labs to verify every batch is free from over 200 pesticides and herbicides, as well as glyphosate and heavy metals. SIMPLi believes quality starts in the soil—which is why its Regenerative Organic Certified™ pantry staples are naturally more nutrient-dense and packaged in compostable, hand-sewn bags and recyclable tins designed to lock in freshness, flavor, and nutrients, while protecting the planet for future generations.

Together, the new products reinforce SIMPLi's leadership in regenerative organic pantry staples, demonstrating how thoughtful sourcing, rigorous standards, and everyday usability can coexist at scale.

SIMPLi's newest Regenerative Organic Certified® products are available now at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, as well as select retailers across the country and online at eatsimpli.com.

About SIMPLi

SIMPLi is a regenerative organic pantry staples brand making it easier to cook simply, eat well, and stay nourished, without compromising on quality or values. SIMPLi offers nutrient-dense, single-origin beans & legumes, grains, oils, spices, and superfoods sourced to support healthier families and a healthier planet. Available nationwide across retail, foodservice, and online at eatsimpli.com .

SOURCE SIMPLi