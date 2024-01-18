Simplicity Acquires Designs in Life and Welcomes Shawn Jeanes as Newest Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity"), a premier financial products distribution firm, today announces the acquisition of California-based BGA, Designs in Life. With the completion of this transaction, Designs in Life's founder, Shawn Jeanes will become Simplicity's newest Partner and will continue to lead the Designs in Life team.

"We are proud to welcome talented professionals like Shawn and his team to our partnership," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "At Simplicity, we strive to empower our partners by providing access to top-tier products across their existing business lines as wells as deliver the opportunity to diversify their offerings. Specific benefits, including Simplicity's wealth management offering and its advanced digital marketing services, will immediately help Shawn's advisors grow and support their clients."

"Over the last few years, I've had the chance to understand what Simplicity is all about, and I knew right away this was an organization I wanted to partner with," said Shawn Jeanes. "The culture of collaboration and support permeates every aspect of Simplicity, from executive leadership to the advisors and agents Simplicity serves. The organization is wholeheartedly committed to empowering independent financial professionals with the tools they need to better serve their clients. This aligns perfectly with the agent/advisor-focused approach that has defined Designs in Life since our inception. We are excited for this next chapter in our evolution."

About Designs in Life

Designs in Life is a full-service BGA with more than 30 years of experience working with life agents, independent financial advisors, and P&C agencies. The company specializes in providing insurance solutions, including access to life, disability, and long-term care products, and marketing support to agents and advisors. For more information, please visit: https://designsinlife.com/

About Simplicity Group

Anchored on its hallmarks of education, value, and partnership, Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity supports independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms -- and by extension their clients -- with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies in support of a holistic financial plan. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.





