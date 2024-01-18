Simplicity Acquires Designs in Life and Welcomes Shawn Jeanes as Newest Partner

News provided by

Simplicity Group Holdings

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SUMMIT, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity"), a premier financial products distribution firm, today announces the acquisition of California-based BGA, Designs in Life. With the completion of this transaction, Designs in Life's founder, Shawn Jeanes will become Simplicity's newest Partner and will continue to lead the Designs in Life team.

"We are proud to welcome talented professionals like Shawn and his team to our partnership," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "At Simplicity, we strive to empower our partners by providing access to top-tier products across their existing business lines as wells as deliver the opportunity to diversify their offerings. Specific benefits, including Simplicity's wealth management offering and its advanced digital marketing services, will immediately help Shawn's advisors grow and support their clients."

"Over the last few years, I've had the chance to understand what Simplicity is all about, and I knew right away this was an organization I wanted to partner with," said Shawn Jeanes. "The culture of collaboration and support permeates every aspect of Simplicity, from executive leadership to the advisors and agents Simplicity serves. The organization is wholeheartedly committed to empowering independent financial professionals with the tools they need to better serve their clients. This aligns perfectly with the agent/advisor-focused approach that has defined Designs in Life since our inception. We are excited for this next chapter in our evolution."

About Designs in Life
Designs in Life is a full-service BGA with more than 30 years of experience working with life agents, independent financial advisors, and P&C agencies. The company specializes in providing insurance solutions, including access to life, disability, and long-term care products, and marketing support to agents and advisors. For more information, please visit: https://designsinlife.com/ 

About Simplicity Group
Anchored on its hallmarks of education, value, and partnership, Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity supports independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms -- and by extension their clients -- with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies in support of a holistic financial plan. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS 


Denielle Webb 

Alex Timeus

Simplicity Group     

Simplicity Group

P: 347-204-7181     

P: 201-987-7176

E: [email protected]   

E: [email protected]


SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.