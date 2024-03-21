Simplicity Partners with M&O Marketing and Welcomes Dennis and Denise Brown as Partners

SUMMIT, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced that it has partnered with M&O Marketing ("M&O"), a leading independent insurance marketing organization in the fixed annuity, life insurance, and long-term care markets. CoreCap, M&O's affiliate broker/dealer and registered investment advisory firm, was also included in the transaction. Dennis and Denise Brown become Simplicity's newest Partners and they will continue to run M&O's day-to-day business activities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Dennis is an icon in our industry and exemplifies the same integrity and commitment to client service for which Simplicity has always been known," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Under Dennis' leadership, M&O has helped improve the businesses and lives of the advisors they serve with top-tier financial products, services, and technology. With this partnership, we have onboarded the energy, skill, and talent of the entire M&O team, as we become the single largest financial products distribution firm in America."

"I am excited to enter our next chapter in partnership with Simplicity," said Dennis Brown. "This group is comprised of the industry's most trusted and talented leaders, some of whom have been my closest friends in the business for decades. We are committed to become the gold standard in the independent financial services industry – something Simplicity has sought to do from its formation years ago."

M&O is arguably the oldest and longest-standing independent insurance marketing organization. Founded in metro-Detroit in 1976 as a regional long-term care brokerage, M&O has grown for 48 years into one of the nation's leading retirement product distribution firms. Today, M&O supports thousands of independent financial professionals across the country with the most comprehensive suite of annuity and life insurance products, advisory and investment services, and a creative and marketing proposition that is second-to-none. In partnership with Simplicity, M&O will continue its mission to improve the businesses and lives of those with whom it works – its advisors, its carrier partners, and its employees.

About M&O Marketing

As a leading Independent Marketing Organization, M&O Marketing provides financial product support, innovative marketing, and back-office services to thousands of independent financial professionals across America. With a 48-year history of stellar reputation among its carrier partners and the independent financial services professionals it works with, M&O has proven success in helping those it serves. For more information, please visit https://www.mandomarketing.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners. Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

