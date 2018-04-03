Simplicity Acquires InsurMark and Partners with Steve Kerns

InsurMark is based in Houston, Texas, and was founded by Mr. Kerns in 1983. InsurMark specializes in the distribution of financial products, focusing on fixed indexed annuities and life insurance products. InsurMark is now among the top-tier of the insurance marketing organizations, with independent advisors in all 50 states.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bill Malloy, Simplicity CEO, said: "Steve and the entire InsurMark team have built an outstanding and enduring business, which we are pleased to have join the Simplicity Group. InsurMark's core values of integrity, innovation, and red-carpet advisor service represent the industry benchmark for best practices and we look forward to the team having even greater success as a part of the Simplicity Group."

"This transaction is about executing on our plan that we put in place two years ago. Simplicity sought us out based on our 35-year history, our leadership, our vision and our re-engineered operational approach," Mr. Kerns noted. "What's really important is that this new structure will 'let us, be us' as we continue to innovate and deliver high demand solutions as part of one of the fastest growing insurance distribution organizations in the country."

In addition to Mr. Kerns, Jay Vinson and Jeff Maxey will also serve as Principals of Simplicity as the Group expands its business. "We are really pleased to add talented professionals from the InsurMark team," said Mr. Malloy "and we know that Jeff and Jay will be instrumental in helping expand the Simplicity business."

The InsurMark transaction represents another milestone for Simplicity. Over the last two years, Simplicity has reorganized its business and its management team with the sole focus of building the leading insurance distribution business in the country. By acquiring and partnering with leading businesses, Simplicity is creating a unique insurance distribution platform. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses (like InsurMark, Imeriti Financial Network, etc.) is managed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity Group resources. By partnering with leading insurance distributors, Simplicity seeks to attract the best business leaders, marketers, sales and operations staff, in order to recruit and serve the best advisors. InsurMark is the ninth (9th) insurance distribution business to join the Simplicity Group, which will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About Simplicity Group Holdings

Simplicity Group Holdings has acquired and owns nine insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest financial marketing organizations--providing annuity, life insurance, and retirement solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries.

About InsurMark

InsurMark, established in 1983 and headquartered in Houston, TX, specializes in providing safe retirement and asset protection solutions through financial professionals using annuities and life insurance. As the industry's first ADO – Advisor Development Organization™, InsurMark provides solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of financial professionals with a mission to protect and enhance the financial security of every home in America.

