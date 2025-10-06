Simplicity Enhances its Point-of-Sale Platform with the Acquisition of Insurance Planning Advisors, Welcoming New Partners, Michael Cianci, James Henley, Scott Meadows, and Chad Thacker

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Insurance Planning Advisors ("IPA"), a leading insurance planning partner for large financial institutions across the country. IPA enhances Simplicity's leading Point-of-Sale insurance platform, which provides expert advice on the best protection strategies and products to securities-licensed advisors and the clients they serve. With this deal, Simplicity welcomes IPA's leadership, Michael Cianci, James Henley, Scott Meadows, and Chad Thacker, as its four newest partners.

"Michael, James, Scott, and Chad are experienced and tenacious professionals, whom we are thrilled to now call Simplicity Partners," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "The strategic addition of the legacy IPA team expands our point-of-sale platform, which serves broker-dealers and banks across the country. Michael, James, Scott, and Chad are acknowledged leaders in the wire-house channel, and I am confident that they will grow their business with Simplicity as we bring the best offering to our financial institution clients."

"I couldn't be more excited to join forces with Simplicity. This partnership is a natural fit, as our teams share a common vision for empowering agents and advisors and delivering unparalleled service," said Michael Cianci. "By combining our strengths, we'll be able to redefine what's possible in this industry."

James Henley added, "Simplicity's deep expertise and dedicated focus on education and partnership perfectly complement our mission. Together, we'll be able to offer a more robust set of resources and a wider range of solutions to assist financial professionals in better serving their clients and growing their practices."

"We are excited to become part of one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country," said Scott Meadows. "With additional products and sales and marketing services, we are confident that we will be able to better serve our clients with Simplicity."

"The opportunity to work with the vast Simplicity universe, partnering with their agents and advisors to bring clients smart and strategic planning resources designed to assist in the protection, accumulation, and transfer of wealth is incredibly exciting, and we could not be more thrilled to join the team," said Chad Thacker.

About Insurance Planning Advisors

With more than 100 years of combined financial services experience, Insurance Planning Advisors is a strategic partner for financial advisors. The company's mission is to help financial advisors simplify complex strategies, observe client needs, and commit to relationships to support those clients. IPA provides a repository of planning resources to assist with the protection, accumulation, and transfer of wealth. For more information, please visit https://insuranceplanningadvisors.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. F or more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

