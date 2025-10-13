Simplicity Expands Fee-Based Insurance Offering with RetireOne® Acquisition and Welcomes David Stone, Jeff Cusack, and Ed Mercier as its Newest Partners

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RetireOne®, the market's leading independent "out-sourced insurance desk" for fee-based insurance solutions. By adding RetireOne, which will operate as "Simplicity OID", Simplicity will be able to offer all its financial institution clients the full suite of insurance solutions, with the ability to elect different revenue models. At closing, David Stone, Jeff Cusack, and Ed Mercier will join Simplicity as its newest Partners.

Backed by an easy-to-use technology platform, Simplicity OID provides access to a broad marketplace of fee-based solutions, including investment-only variable annuities (IOVAs), variable annuities with lifetime income benefits, registered index-linked annuities (RILAs), fixed index annuities (FIAs), multi-year guaranteed annuities (MYGAs), deferred income annuities (DIAs) single-premium immediate annuities (SPIAs), and variable universal life insurance.

"Simplicity is proud to join forces with RetireOne to further expand our offerings to financial institution clients and provide them with an unrivalled out-sourced insurance platform that provides support for variable and fixed products with a choice of revenue type," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "The platform that David, Jeff, Ed, and their team have built perfectly complements our existing institutional offering, providing valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service."

"We couldn't be happier to join the Simplicity team, helping expand the outsourced insurance desk capabilities and serve as a reliable partner for institutions and fee-based advisors. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our ability to simplify the retirement planning process and deliver unparalleled service in an ever-evolving market." said David Stone.

Jeff Cusack added, "Our simplified, fee-based solutions and approach to working with clients are well-aligned to complement the existing Simplicity offering. Coupled with Simplicity's extensive resources and scale, we will be able to provide even more robust and innovative solutions to our financial advisors and their clients."

"We are excited to join Simplicity Group and become an integral part of their outsourced insurance desk," said Ed Mercier. "We have always prided ourselves on delivering solutions that help institutions and RIAs protect their clients and expand their retirement income solution-set. This partnership with the smart and experienced Simplicity team will dramatically accelerate our ability to do just that."

This transaction is subject to certain approvals and is expected to close later this year.

About Retire One®

Serving over 1,200 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple "A" rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently servicing over $2 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients' valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. For more information, please visit https://retireone.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. F or more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

