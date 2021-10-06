Simplicity Group Acquires Oxbow Marketing Company and Partners with Robb Daugherty

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Ohio-based Oxbow Marketing Company ("Oxbow"). Led by industry vet Robb Daugherty, who becomes a partner in Simplicity Group following this transaction, Oxbow will leverage Simplicity's resources in the annuity, life space and wealth management, and continue to provide exceptional products and service to Oxbow's client partners.

This deal marks the 29th company to join Simplicity's growing group of partners, and the 10th this year.

"We are excited to welcome Robb Daugherty and his team at Oxbow to Simplicity and look forward to working with them and their agents to continue to build their business and serve their clients," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity.

Robb Daugherty, President at Oxbow Marketing Company commented, "I am excited to join Simplicity to bring their extensive resources and exceptional marketing programs to my agent partners and provide them the highest-level support and value."

Oxbow will now commence rebranding to Simplicity.

About Oxbow Marketing Company

In business for over 35 years, Oxbow Marketing is an exclusive wholesale distributor of industry-leading life and annuity products.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 28 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Oxbow). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on Linkedin .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb

Simplicity Group

P: 347-204-7181

E: [email protected]

Alex Timeus

Simplicity Group

P: 201-987-7176

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group

