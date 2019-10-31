Simplicity Group Acquires PFG Marketing Group, Inc. and Partners with Mike Ford

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that it has acquired PFG Marketing Group, Inc. ("PFG"), an independent insurance distribution company founded in 1995, and that it welcomes Mike Ford as its newest Principal. PFG will begin its brand transition to Simplicity Glendale effective immediately.

"Mike Ford and his team will be a great addition to the Simplicity platform," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's Chief Executive Officer. "PFG has a strong track record of providing financial professionals with some of the best strategies for their practice using both traditional and innovative insurance products."

PFG is a wholesaler of fixed annuity, fixed indexed annuity and life insurance products sold through its network agents across the country. PFG has been serving professional insurance agents since 1995, when it was founded in Phoenix, Arizona. Mike Ford and his team are experienced in providing solutions for retirement income, income tax minimization, wealth transfer strategies and mitigating the risks of LTC costs.

"We are thrilled to join the Simplicity team," stated Mike Ford, Principal of Simplicity Glendale. "Our partnership with Simplicity will enhance our ability to go the extra mile to assist our producers with hands-on, personal service and expertise."

The PFG transaction represents another milestone for Simplicity as the 14th organization to join the group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through acquisition and partnership of top insurance distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide sophisticated business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

Headquartered in Glendale, Arizona, PFG has been servicing the professional insurance agent for almost 25 years. PFG's focus is to meet the needs of professional agents whose primary practice is the sale of life insurance and annuities. For more information about PFG, please visit www.pfg-inc.com.

Simplicity Group Holdings has acquired and owns twelve insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial marketing organizations. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and retirement solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroupholdings.com.

