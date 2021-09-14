Simplicity Group Acquires Sawtooth Solutions, LLC, Enhancing its Wealth Advisory Offering with Sawtooth's Market-Leading Technology

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Minneapolis-based Sawtooth Solutions, LLC ("Sawtooth"). Sawtooth is a leading provider of unified managed account investment solutions to independent wealth advisors. Sawtooth provides access to hundreds of leading third-party asset managers, equipping advisors with model investment portfolios for all ranges of wealth, from the mass-affluent to the high net-worth. As a tech-enabled platform, Sawtooth delivers institutional-quality operating services to clients ranging from individual wealth advisors to large banks and broker-dealers. Sawtooth's scale and reach will be enhanced as it will now be available through the entire Simplicity distribution network.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Sawtooth," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Sawtooth's proven expertise and approach to delivering outsourced investment management services to the independent advisory space is a terrific fit with what Simplicity envisions for the future of wealth management. As an integrated firm, we are uniquely positioned to help financial advisors address the risks that consumers face in today's market. Together, our businesses will establish a new paradigm for empowering trusted advisors."

Brad Pries, CEO of Sawtooth commented, "Simplicity's resources are extensive and through disruptive innovation, we will advance the capability of our advisors to help them meet the ever-increasing demands of their clientele. With access to Simplicity's expertise, capital, and talent, we can execute on best ideas to drive growth for the combined firms."

Sawtooth, which will adopt the Simplicity brand, will continue to serve all its existing clients and a new base of advisors in the Simplicity distribution network. "I know Brad and the team had many different opportunities to grow their business," said Bruce Donaldson "and I am thrilled that they chose to join the Simplicity Group as we build the market-leading financial products distribution business."

Advisors for the transaction: Sawtooth was represented by Echelon Partners and Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. and Simplicity was represented by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Dentons Sirote PC.

About Sawtooth Solutions, LLC

Sawtooth Solutions is a flexible, comprehensive UMA (Unified Managed Accounts) platform built to fit the unique needs of every advisory firm. The firm is dedicated to providing high level investment solutions and an all-inclusive technology platform to enable advisors' success. The company was built to help advisors navigate the wealth management landscape and build successful, scalable practices. Sawtooth has strong partnerships across multiple custodians, investment managers and industry leading technology providers, and has continually grown its offering to meet the ever changing and individual needs of modern advisors. To learn more about Sawtooth, visit www.sawtootham.com and follow Sawtooth on social media Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin . Sawtooth Solutions is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 27 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Sawtooth). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on Linkedin .





