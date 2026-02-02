Simplicity Group Acquires Source Brokerage, Expanding Collective Disability Insurance Resources and Specialized Institutional Expertise

SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Indianapolis-based Source Brokerage, LLC ("Source Brokerage"), a DI-specialist BGA. With this transaction, Simplicity welcomes Steve Crowe as its newest partner, further strengthening Simplicity's national disability insurance (DI) platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve and his team to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "Source Brokerage is an industry-recognized leader in disability insurance, specializing in complex institutional markets, including Graduate Medical Education (GME) and Guaranteed Standard Issue (GSI) business. The partnership expands Simplicity's collective DI scale while providing Source Brokerage's advisors access to Simplicity's extensive wealth management, life insurance, and annuity resources."

"Joining Simplicity is a fantastic next step in our continued growth," said Steve Crowe. "Our values and approach are incredibly well-aligned, and this partnership provides us with access to a vast network of resources and an expanded portfolio of products that will directly benefit our agents, advisors, and their clients. We're excited to leverage the collective expertise and scale of Simplicity to take our service offerings to the next level."

About Source Brokerage

Source Brokerage, LLC is a premier disability insurance wholesaling firm based in Indianapolis, IN. Since 1992, the firm has specialized in providing disability income solutions for individuals, executive groups, and specialized institutional programs, including GME and GSI. Source Brokerage is dedicated to providing extraordinary service and education to help brokers build strong DI revenue streams. For more information, please visit www.sourcebrokeragedi.com.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

