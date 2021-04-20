Simplicity Group Welcomes Gregory E. Nemec and Greg A. Nemec as Newest Partners with the Addition of American Financial Network

SUMMIT, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that it has added American Financial Network, LLC ("American Financial Network"), a specialty life and annuity insurance distribution business, to the Simplicity Group of companies. As part of this expansion, Simplicity welcomes Gregory E. Nemec and Greg A. Nemec, as its newest partners and shareholders, through a transaction that closed effective March 31. American Financial Network will begin its re-branding to Simplicity effective immediately.

"Gregory, Greg, and the entire team of American Financial Network have worked so hard to build an exceptional business, and it didn't go unnoticed," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to have American Financial Network as part of our group of companies. We look forward to providing the support and resources that they need to keep their momentum going in building their business and those of their advisors and agents."

"Our partnership with Simplicity gives us the opportunity to expand all areas of our business, and at much quicker pace than we could have ever have planned," shared Gregory Nemec, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Financial Network and new Simplicity Partner. "We are delighted to join the organization and are eager to start assimilating. The quicker we can add new value to our advisors and agents in the form of product, service, and sales and marketing resources, the quicker we all realize a new level of success."

"As a young leader, I am excited at Simplicity's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry," stated Greg A. Nemec, Regional Director of American Financial Network and new Simplicity Partner. "We've always believed in continuously innovating, however, with Simplicity we can now align ourselves with a top organization, that has the insight and resources that can help our advisors and agents grow their business today, in this ever-evolving landscape. As American Financial Network we were able to accomplish great things. With the backing and support of the Simplicity Group we will be able to accomplish even greater things."

The American Financial Network transaction represents another growth milestone for Simplicity as the 22nd organization to join the Simplicity Group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About American Financial Network

American Financial Network is a service-focused life and annuity insurance distribution business for independent professionals. Under the leadership of Greg E. Nemec Sr. and Greg A. Nemec Jr., American Financial Network, has grown to become a leading provider of top-tier carrier products, advanced case design, case management, and unmatched professional support to it financial partners. For more information about American Financial Network, please visit www.americanfinancialnetwork.com.

About the Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group has acquired and owns 22 distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.

