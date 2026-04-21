Simplicity Securities Expands Leadership with the Addition of Michael Colón and Dan O'Toole

SUMMIT, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, welcomes two new senior members of its Securities division, Michael Colón and Dan O'Toole, each of whom become Partners in Simplicity. Mr. Colón joins as CFO for Simplicity Securities and Mr. O'Toole joins as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Simplicity Securities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Dan to the Simplicity team as we continue to scale our securities division and enhance our holistic planning offering," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "Michael's deep institutional background and proven track record in managing high-growth RIA and broker-dealer environments will be invaluable as we optimize our financial operations. Simultaneously, Dan's extensive experience in business development and investment platforms will accelerate our ability to deliver market-leading solutions to our advisors and their clients. Together, their leadership reinforces our commitment to building the premier platform for advisors who demand excellence in both accumulation and protection strategies."

Prior to joining Simplicity, Mr. Colón was a founding partner and CFO/COO for a $14Bn investment management firm. Mr. Colón previously served as President of Deutsche Bank's US registered investment advisor and COO of the bank's asset management business in the Americas, including DWS Scudder Investments. He previously served as COO of the Alex. Brown Wealth Management and US Global Equities businesses of Deutsche Bank. Mr. Colón earned a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of Business, a BA in Psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Mr. O'Toole has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, providing senior leadership and management services for investment management and investment platform providers representing over $200 billion in assets under advisement. Before joining Simplicity, Mr. O'Toole worked as a consultant to RIA's, Investment Management Firms, and Investment Platforms. Previously, Mr. O'Toole was responsible for the development and distribution of investment products and solutions for AssetMark Investment Services, Horizon Investment Management, and Meeder Investment Management. Mr. O'Toole earned a BA in Business and Government Economics from San Diego State University.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings