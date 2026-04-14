Simplicity Strengthens its National Footprint with the Acquisition of CPS Horizon Financial Group, Welcoming Mike Smith to the Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of CPS Horizon Financial Group ("Horizon"), a Milwaukee based premier brokerage general agency specializing in life insurance, annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care solutions. Following the transaction, Mike Smith becomes the firm's newest partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and the entire Horizon team to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "Mike has built an exceptional business focused on providing 'white-glove' service and deep technical expertise to the advisor community. Their commitment to advisor education and holistic planning aligns perfectly with our core values, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth through our expanded scale and resources."

Horizon is recognized for its comprehensive support model, which assists advisors in case development, advanced marketing, and point-of-sale support. By joining the Simplicity partnership, Horizon will gain access to a broader suite of wealth accumulation and financial protection products, as well as proprietary lead-generation tools and advanced sales training and support.

"Joining forces with Simplicity marks an exciting new chapter for our firm and our advisor partners," said Mike Smith. "Simplicity's institutional scale and industry-leading platform will allow us to deliver even greater value to the agents and advisors we serve. We are excited to leverage Simplicity's extensive resources to help our clients navigate the complexities of financial planning and achieve their long-term goals."

About CPS Horizon Financial Group

CPS Horizon is a full-service brokerage agency that provides insurance and financial advisors with access to a diverse portfolio of products, including life insurance, annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care solutions. The firm distinguishes itself by offering the resources of a large organization combined with personalized "white-glove" support, streamlined technology for quoting and underwriting, and specialized expertise in managing complex or impaired risk cases. For more information, please visit https://cpshorizon.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, Simplicity Group

P: 347-204-7181

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings