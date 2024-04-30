Simplifai launches the Simplifai Claims Processing solution, powered by InsuranceGPT

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifai today announced the availability of Simplifai Claims Processing, powered by InsuranceGPT. Simplifai Claims Processing delivers support for full end-to-end claims processing, ensuring insurance companies can take on more clients without increasing costs or wait times.

Simplifai Claims Processing delivers robust cost and time savings, ensuring both insurance companies--and their clients--are happy, all while ensuring that a human is in control.

The first version will be targeting the Dutch Motor insurance market, with other markets and insurance types coming on quite quickly thereafter. Simplifai has already secured two customers, Van Ameyde and NH1816, for Simplifai Claims Processing.

The Simplifai Claims Processing provides:

accurate suggestions, based on domain-specific knowledge, including understanding the specific laws, company policies, and terms of the agreement.

an increase in the number of claims processed per day by up to 50% without adding staff.

compliancy with GDPR, EU AI act, and others, ensuring that claimant's data is secure and protected.

"Simplifai Claims Processing is a powerful solution built on top of InsuranceGPT, the first generative AI technology specifically targeting insurance companies," said Bård Myrstad, Simplifai CEO. "With our Claims Processing solution, our aim is to give customers a powerful edge, both in terms of cost per claim processed, but more importantly, getting each claim manager more, and more interesting work to do without increasing their overall workload."

About Simplifai:

Founded in 2017, Simplifai is the secure AI company. We create the Simplifai AI Automation platform, which is used to create a number of solutions for the Insurance and Banking industries, including Claims Intake, Claims Processing, Underwriting, and Customer Interaction. Simplifai's solutions reduce customer churn, reduce operational costs, improve customer satisfaction, and provide a strong competitive advantage for our customers. We are founded in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Pune India, the Netherlands, and Ukraine. Learn more: www.simplifai.ai.

