Simpli.fi Acquires Leading Agency ERP Developer, Advantage Software

FT. WORTH, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi , a leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable and mobile advertising, announced that it has acquired The Advantage Software Company, LLC. The acquisition creates a groundbreaking combination of best-in-class features and services available to the advertising industry with improved workflow across all media types, from planning and buying, tracking, accounting and reconciliation. The combined company will serve over 1,000 advertising agencies and media buying organizations with nearly 400 employees.

The acquisition of Advantage accelerates Simpli.fi's vision of delivering integrated omni-channel workflow that helps advertising agencies and other media buying organizations perform both more effectively and efficiently. As a leading omni-channel demand side platform, Simpli.fi has long helped agencies buy programmatic media in the most effective way. Similarly, Advantage has a 40-year history of helping agencies and brands optimize operations with their robust and feature-rich project management, media management and accounting software suite.

The integration of the companies' solutions will alleviate many pain points and increase efficiency and profitability for their joint clients by:

Centralizing project management, creative proofing and resource management processes.

Consolidating and simplifying the media planning, buying and reconciliation processes while ensuring accuracy and auditability.

Automating media buying across both digital and traditional media types.

Streamlining all key operational processes with robust accounting features designed specifically for agencies and media buying organizations.

Providing critical management information, media delivery and performance, multi-channel visibility and other operating metrics in real-time.

Eliminating multiple data entry points, siloed data and costly errors.

"We are very excited to welcome the Advantage team to Simpli.fi. Together we will continue to focus on making our customers more successful by delivering integrated omni-channel workflow across both traditional and digital media, as well as continuing the development of Advantage's suite of agency management software," said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi. "We welcome the entire Advantage team to Simpli.fi and look forward to working together with this talented group."

"This acquisition demonstrates our joint commitment to helping agencies with centralized solutions for managing all media types, and especially highlights our focus on providing innovative tools for managing broadcast and digital media," said Ellen Coulter, President of The Advantage Software Company. "It also furthers our efforts to provide a robust, all-in-one solution for total agency management, in all areas of operations, with a focus on the future."

To learn more about what this acquisition can do for your agency or media buying organization, please email [email protected].

For more information about Simpli.fi's platform and capabilities, please visit https://simpli.fi/ .

For more information about Advantage Software and capabilities, please visit http://gotoadvantage.com

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. With over 130,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.

About The Advantage Software Company, LLC

Advantage is the leading provider of enterprise-level software specifically designed for advertising agencies and marketing companies. Advantage automates all aspects of accounting, billing, project management, digital asset management, creative proofing, and media management with the specific needs of agencies and their clients in mind. Robust and customizable modules are fully integrated to streamline processes, ensure accuracy, and deliver excellent management reporting. Advantage Software is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Media Contact:

Katie McGovern

SHIFT Communications for Simpli.fi

[email protected]

SOURCE Simpli.fi

Related Links

https://simpli.fi

