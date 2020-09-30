Simplifi by Quicken recognized with honorable mention in Fast Company's 2020 Innovation by Design Awards

Simplifi provides an elegantly simple interface to help a new generation of consumers easily stay on top of their finances. It allows users to see all their finances in one place, better manage their spending, maximize savings, keep their bills and subscriptions in check, and get the insights needed to reach financial goals with confidence. The app was built to be forward looking, flexible, offer positive reinforcement, and deliver an ad-free experience. Simplifi was also recently recognized as the B est Budgeting App of 2020 by The New York Times Wirecutter.

"Our mission is to provide people with the personal finance tools to help them lead healthy financial lives," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "When developing Simplifi, we dedicated a significant amount of time to talking with customers to inform the design and deliver an app that is easy to use, intuitive, and customizable. We're honored that Fast Company recognized the thoughtful and innovative approach that our team put into the design."

The awards recognize people, teams, and companies solving problems through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation.

"We need innovative design more than ever, and the 2020 honorees have brought creativity, inventiveness, and humanity to address some of the world's most pressing problems, including the global pandemic, racial injustice, and economic inequality. Together these entries offer a glimpse into a future that is more inclusive, more accessible, and more just," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Honorees are featured online and in the October/November issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands October 20. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2020 .

More information about Simplifi is available at SimplifiMoney.com.

ABOUT QUICKEN

Quicken is the #1 personal finance software in the US. For over 30 years, customers have relied on Quicken to manage all their finances, so they can lead healthy financial lives. In 2016, Quicken, formerly part of Intuit, became an independent company. Its desktop and cloud product suite includes a family of products that cater to different financial needs and device preferences — Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, and Quicken Home & Business, all of which can sync with Quicken's website and mobile apps — as well as Simplifi for mobile and web. Simplifi is designed to help a new generation of mobile-first customers easily stay on top of their finances. Over 17 million people have used a Quicken product to manage their finances. Learn more at www.quicken.com .

