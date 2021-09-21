Simplifi by Quicken Wins "Best Financial Mobile App" in Finovate Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifi by Quicken , a modern personal finance app from the makers of Quicken, has been named Best Financial Mobile App in the 2021 Finovate Awards.

The award adds to the growing list of honors for Simplifi, which was built to help digital natives easily and intuitively stay on top of their finances. It allows users to see all their finances in one place, better manage their spending, maximize savings, keep their bills and subscriptions in check, and get the insights needed to reach financial goals with confidence.

Finovate Awards recognized Simplifi for "balancing functionality, design, security, and usability to create an outstanding customer experience."

Introduced in early 2020, Simplifi has been widely embraced for its innovation and ease of use. Accolades include "best budgeting app" by The New York Times Wirecutter and being honored in the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards.

"Our mission is to provide people with the personal finance tools to help them lead healthy financial lives," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "Our team is dedicated to delivering new features and experiences that cater to our customers' financial needs, and it's an honor to have Finovate recognize and validate our unique approach to managing finances."

Unlike many of its competitors, Simplifi takes a motivational approach to financial management. Similarly to health and fitness regimes, people often give up after missing a milestone, so Simplifi was designed to reward users for making progress toward goals, rather than reprimand them for incomplete goals. Simplifi recently introduced an Achievements Program , which spotlights users' positive financial growth and boosts confidence by awarding badges that are displayed on their profiles when they meet goals.

Simplifi is one of many innovations introduced since Dunn became Quicken CEO in 2016. Quicken recently announced a definitive agreement with Aquiline Capital Partners LLC, a firm that provides private capital to innovative financial services and technology companies, to acquire a majority stake in the company. Aquiline's involvement will "help us continue to deliver on our mission of helping people lead healthier financial lives," Dunn said.

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 30 years, more than 17 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, Quicken Home & Business, and Simplifi by Quicken — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app and tools" by The New York Times Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances.

Learn more about Quicken at www.quicken.com and follow on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube . Learn more about Simplifi at www.simplifimoney.com , download the app on Google Play or the App Store , and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

