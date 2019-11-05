Simpli.fi Enables Addressable Programmatic Advertising for 126 Million US Households Based on over 500 Demographic Variables

FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the leading programmatic platform for addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising, announced a significant expansion of its addressable programmatic capabilities with the introduction of their Addressable Audience Curation tool. Within the Simpli.fi user interface, advertisers can now easily curate addressable audiences in real-time based on location and demographic data. Location data can be filtered by postal code, city/metro, congressional districts, carrier routes, radius from an address, and more. Advertisers can then filter their addressable audience with over 500 categories of household demographic, political, and economic variables within Simpli.fi's system.

This new tool, coupled with Simpli.fi's industry-leading Addressable Geo-Fence targeting solution, enables advertisers to easily execute household addressable programmatic advertising using highly scalable and accurate demographic, political, and purchase data without having to possess first party data or purchase targeting lists from data brokers.

Key features available with Simpli.fi's Addressable Audience Curation tool include:

Real Time Curation with Full Boolean Capabilities

Advertisers can now curate addressable audiences in real time from 126 million U.S. households and filter by location and over 500 demographic, political, and economic variables



Simpli.fi's interface provides full Boolean capabilities so that users can combine, include, or exclude households and instantly see the impact on the number of households being targeted.

High Match Rates Drive Greater Reach

While many cookie-based audience matching solutions provide match rates of 40% to 50%, Simpli.fi's solution matches selected households at a rate of 90% or higher.



Improved match rates, combined with Simpli.fi's extensive inventory, drive greater reach and delivery on precisely defined audiences.

Accurate, Real Time Reach Estimates

Advertisers will have visibility into the size of the audience being created and can toggle filters while watching the available audience counts and targeting maps update in real time within the Simpli.fi user interface.

Available for Campaigns of all Sizes

The Addressable Audience Curation tool is available for qualifying Simpli.fi customers to use on campaigns of any size.

Precise Campaign Execution

Once the audience is created, advertisers can then execute campaigns using Simpli.fi's industry-leading Addressable Geo-Fencing solution, which provides advertisers with the most granular addressable targeting available in the market.

Using this capability, a luxury auto brand could, for example, target households that have an annual income over $150,000, with high propensity to be in market for an auto loan, and live within a twenty-mile radius of the dealerships nationwide. Or, for example, a Quick Service Restaurant brand running a campaign for family dinner combos could target households that have two or more children, an annual income of more than $50,000, and live within a five-mile radius of the restaurant.

"We are thrilled to announce the release of the Addressable Audience Curation tool within the Simpli.fi platform," said Frost Prioleau, CEO and Co-Founder of Simpli.fi. "Our goal is to make it easy for advertisers to reach the precise audience they want to target, whether on OTT/CTV, desktop, or mobile devices. With a match rate of over 90% and over 500 targetable variables, advertisers can target very precise audiences at significant scale."

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of addressable, mobile and OTT/CTV advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of localized advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks and trading desks. With over 130,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.

