Simpli.fi Expands Capabilities for Retail, Ecommerce, and Direct-to-Consumer Advertisers with Transaction Value Reporting

FT. WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi , the leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising, announced the addition to its reporting capabilities of Transaction Value Reporting. With this enhancement, Simpli.fi is expanding its robust reporting and analytics suite for retail, eCommerce, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) advertisers.

Transaction Value Reporting enables advertisers to derive additional attribution data and insights from their advertising campaigns by passing back a purchase value and order ID to provide a Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) measurement. This feature adds to Simpli.fi's existing capabilities, including advanced targeting for addressable programmatic and CTV, as well as online conversions and offline foot traffic attribution.

"We are excited to expand on our existing reporting and analytics suite with Transaction Value Reporting, which will help our eCommerce, retail, and DTC clients understand how their advertising is impacting the bottom line," said Ryan Horn, Simpli.fi's SVP of Marketing. "As brands and agencies continue to be strategic with their media spend and ensure that every dollar performs, we are confident that our offering of advanced attribution tools will help make meaningful decisions across multiple channels."

This reporting enhancement joins Simpli.fi's existing online attribution offering which allows advertisers to attribute a Return on Investment (ROI) to their CTV campaigns by tracking online conversions, such as visiting an advertiser's website, completing a form-fill, adding a product to a shopping cart, purchasing a product, and more. These online attribution capabilities help round out Simpli.fi's reporting and analytics suite by building on the online-to-offline foot traffic functionality giving advertisers the ability to track lift and in-store visits from households which have been served ads. All features are enabled by Simpli.fi's cross-device capabilities and mobile attribution technology.

"Looking ahead, we know the importance for advertisers to precisely measure performance on their campaigns and Transaction Value Reporting will enable our eCommerce and retail clients to attribute an ROAS," said Horn.

For more information about Simpli.fi's advanced attribution and reporting capabilities, please visit https://simpli.fi/platform/reporting-and-analytics/.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of localized advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. With over 100,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.

