Simpli.fi Expands CTV Product Suite, Delivering High Quality Inventory and Multiple Targeting Options Across a Wide Range of Price Points

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced an expanded Connected TV (CTV) suite that will give advertisers greater pricing flexibility and more control over their inventory quality. This suite of solutions enhances brand reputation and safety efforts while helping companies of any size effectively reach their target audiences.

The share of viewing time on linear TV in the U.S. has fallen below 50% for the first time, according to eMarketer. As streaming continues to attract viewers across demographics and geographies, advertisers must meet their audiences where they are while navigating the seemingly endless streaming content, maintaining brand standards, and maximizing ROI. Designed with these specific challenges in mind, Simpli.fi's new solutions will revolutionize CTV advertising strategies:

Streaming TV Tiers: Advertisers can now customize Simpli.fi's streaming TV solutions to meet their individual needs and budgets. With four tiers that offer different inventory sources, targeting, and features, advertisers can more easily tailor their program according to their budget. No matter which tier advertisers select, they will benefit from Simpli.fi's unparalleled premium publisher network.

Through Simpli.fi's CTV Choice offering within the company's Streaming TV Tiers, advertisers can create a premium allow list to serve ads on pre-approved publishers at a competitive price point. This feature can be used with any CTV campaigns and is intended to streamline and expedite targeting while allowing more control of where ads are being served.

"Given the growing consumer interest in streaming, it is our goal to ensure that no company sees cost or brand safety as barriers to effective, impactful CTV advertising," said Paul Harrison, co-founder and CTO at Simpli.fi. "By creating different streaming tiers at various price points, we are giving advertisers the opportunity to adapt their strategies based on their budget so they can get their ads in front of the right consumers. And through our targeting options and allow list capabilities, customers, SMBs, and agencies of any size can reach target audiences without sacrificing control of their brands."

Simpli.fi's CTV suite allows for enhanced targeting and attribution through options such as ZIP code level targeting utilizing Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data and U.S. Census data, third-party segments, geo-fencing, event targeting, keyword search, site retargeting, and more.

For more information about Simpli.fi's Streaming TV tiers, industry-leading programmatic solutions and advanced attribution capabilities, please visit our website .

Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR. To learn more about Simpli.fi, please visit Simpli.fi .

