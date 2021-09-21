Simpli.fi Launches CTV Retargeting, Extending Its Performance CTV Product Suite

FT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced today an enhancement of its Performance CTV offering with the addition of CTV Retargeting. With this new capability, advertisers can sequentially retarget users who were previously served a CTV impression with a variety of ad types, driving higher performance at a lower average cost.

The number of connected TV devices in U.S. households has grown significantly this past year, as 82% of U.S. TV households have at least one connected TV device. With the rapid growth and adoption of CTV, the importance for advertisers to reach their desired audience with CTV advertising and drive actions is critical. As a leading CTV advertising platform, so far in 2021 Simpli.fi has run over 32,000 CTV campaigns for more than 8,200 unique advertisers, helping brands drive measurable results with CTV advertising.

"We're excited to bring advertisers this new feature within our Performance CTV offering," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "As brands, retailers, and especially eCommerce advertisers head into the holiday season and beyond, CTV Retargeting will allow marketers to make the most of every impression and ultimately drive more conversions."

Simpli.fi's CTV Retargeting feature enables advertisers to deliver additional messaging to users who were previously served a CTV impression through an automated process. The automation with this new feature enables advertisers to efficiently and effectively guide consumers from the awareness stage to the action stage of their CTV campaigns. This new product feature leverages Simpli.fi's cross-device graph to pair a user's device and serve impressions across all of their devices and attribute conversions.

For more information about Simpli.fi, please visit our website.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is a leading provider of workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions, serving over 1400 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and to maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 120,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month.

Media Contact

Katie McGovern

SHIFT Communications for Simpli.fi

[email protected]

SOURCE Simpli.fi

Related Links

https://simpli.fi/

